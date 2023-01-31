 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Going green in Muscatine

  • 0
Going green in Muscatine

Work on renovations to the former Musser Library into the new Stanley Center for Peace and Security headquarters is nearing completion after over a year. Many workers have already moved into the new building. When completed, the building, at 304 Iowa Ave., will be part of the Living Building Challenge, making it one of the most "green" buildings in the world. The Stanley Center has invested over $10 million into the project. 

 DAVID HOTLE

Work on renovations to the former Musser Library into the new Stanley Center for Peace and Security headquarters is nearing completion after over a year. When completed the building, at 304 Iowa Ave., will be part of the Living Building Challenge, making it one of the most "green" buildings in the world. The Stanley Center has invested over $10 million into the project. 

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Stanley Center construction

Stanley Center construction

“Our construction team will be there for the duration of the project,” Stanley Center Vice President Mark Seaman said. “They’ve just begun dem…

Heading for a January opening

Heading for a January opening

The former Musser Library Building, which is being renovated to house the headquarters of the Stanley Center for Peace and Security, will not …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News