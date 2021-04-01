Goldschmidt, Arenado deliver, Cards open fast, top Reds 11-6

Singles by Goldschmidt and Arenado and another error by Suárez led to another run in the second.

The Cardinals added four more in the fourth on an RBI single by Goldschmidt, a wild pitch and O'Neill's drive.

"A lot of different guys drove in runs today, and that's what it's going to take for us to be successful," Goldschmidt said.

Suárez homered in the bottom of the fourth. Nick Castellanos homered, doubled and singled for the Reds, who chipped away but couldn't score runs in bunches.

Down 11-6 in the sixth, they loaded the bases with one out. But Castellanos' liner to center fielder was snagged by Carlson, who doubled off Tyler Stephenson at second base.

"We had a lot of good at-bats," Reds manager David Bell said. "We were one swing away from getting back in the game."

Pirates 5, Cubs 3: It was breezy and chilly at Wrigley Field — but not nearly cold enough to contain Ke'Bryan Hayes.

The rookie slugger hit a two-run homer and Pittsburgh's relievers dominated in a two-hitter, helping the Pirates beat the Chicago Cubs 5-3 on opening day.