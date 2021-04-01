Goldschmidt, Arenado deliver, Cards open fast, top Reds 11-6

Paul Goldschmidt, Nolan Arenado and the boosted St. Louis Cardinals started with quite a burst.
Goldschmidt and the newly acquired Arenado combined for six hits and the Cardinals roughed up Luis Castillo for six runs in the first inning to beat the Cincinnati Reds 11-6 Thursday.
Even with snow flurries and a game time temperature of 37 degrees on opening day, the Cardinals scored all their runs in the first four innings. Dylan Carlson hit a three-run homer and Tyler O'Neill connected for a two-run shot.
"A really good firm punch, right there at the beginning, coming at you," Cardinals manager Mike Shildt said. "Really good inning, lots of situational hitting."
St. Louis starter Jack Flaherty couldn't take advantage of the big lead, giving up six runs in 4 1/3 innings. Giovanny Gallegos (1-0), the fourth of five Cardinals relievers, got the win.
Castillo (0-1) had a bad day almost from the start. He surrendered 10 runs, eight of them earned, on eight hits over 3 1/3 innings.
Goldschmidt, who had four hits and scored three times, doubled with one out in the first and Arenado, the star third baseman acquired in an offseason trade from Colorado, followed with a single.
An error by shortstop Eugenio Suárez, who was moved from third base in spring training, let two runs score and Carlson homered to cap the burst.
Singles by Goldschmidt and Arenado and another error by Suárez led to another run in the second.
The Cardinals added four more in the fourth on an RBI single by Goldschmidt, a wild pitch and O'Neill's drive.
"A lot of different guys drove in runs today, and that's what it's going to take for us to be successful," Goldschmidt said.
Suárez homered in the bottom of the fourth. Nick Castellanos homered, doubled and singled for the Reds, who chipped away but couldn't score runs in bunches.
Down 11-6 in the sixth, they loaded the bases with one out. But Castellanos' liner to center fielder was snagged by Carlson, who doubled off Tyler Stephenson at second base.
"We had a lot of good at-bats," Reds manager David Bell said. "We were one swing away from getting back in the game."
Pirates 5, Cubs 3: It was breezy and chilly at Wrigley Field — but not nearly cold enough to contain Ke'Bryan Hayes.
The rookie slugger hit a two-run homer and Pittsburgh's relievers dominated in a two-hitter, helping the Pirates beat the Chicago Cubs 5-3 on opening day.
The gametime temperature at Wrigley Field was 36 degrees, and the flags at the iconic ballpark rippled in the breeze for much of the sunny afternoon. A crowd of 10,343 dressed in winter jackets, hooded sweatshirts and hats for the return of fans to Wrigley after they were kept out last summer because of the pandemic.
But the 24-year-old Hayes had more than enough power to leave the yard in the first inning, giving Pittsburgh a lift with a long two-run shot to left-center in front of his father, Charlie Hayes, a former big league infielder.
"I couldn't have squared it up any better," said Hayes, one of the preseason favorites for NL Rookie of the Year. "I was a little out front, but I squared it up pretty good so I knew that it was going to go out."
Pittsburgh went 3 for 20 with runners in scoring position and left 15 runners on base. But it handled the cool conditions just a little bit better than Chicago, led by its largely anonymous bullpen.
Six relievers combined for six innings of one-run ball — Duane Underwood Jr., Clay Holmes, Sam Howard (1-0), David Bednar and Chris Stratton each worked an inning before Richard Rodríguez finished for the save.
"They did a nice job," Pittsburgh manager Derek Shelton said. "They kind of all just fed off each other."
Anthony Rizzo, Joc Pederson and Willson Contreras each hit a sacrifice fly for Chicago, but that was it for the reigning NL Central champions. Rizzo doubled in the first against Chad Kuhl and Eric Sogard added another double in the eighth for the team's only hits.
Pederson walked with one out in the ninth and advanced to second on a wild pitch, but Rodríguez struck out Javier Báez and Jason Heyward to end the game.
It was an ugly opener for a Cubs team looking for a fast start to a season shadowed by uncertainty. Rizzo, Báez and Kris Bryant — three key sluggers from the franchise's historic 2016 World Series championship — are eligible for free agency after this year.
Cubs right-hander Kyle Hendricks lasted just three innings in his second straight opening-day start. He issued three walks while allowing three runs and four hits after he walked eight in 81 1/3 innings last season.
"I was just in a bad position and fighting it," Hendricks said. "We're out there moving, so I was warm, but I really made it tough on the position players by just long innings, long counts, a lot of three-ball counts, a lot of walks. So they were standing out there getting cold. It was just bad all around. Set a bad tone. Just can't let that happen again."
Hendricks (0-1) wasn't the only one with control problems. The Cubs finished with 11 walks and hit a batter during the 4-hour game.
"I think that's the tough thing to watch — 12 free passes with the hit batter," Cubs manager David Ross said. "Especially (on) a cold day at Wrigley Field, the walks are gonna hurt you."
Adam Frazier walked and scored on Hayes' sixth career homer. Frazier added an RBI single in the second and a run-scoring double in the seventh, giving Pittsburgh a 5-2 lead.
NOTES
Oh, baby: Pirates right-hander Kyle Crick is away from the team for the birth of his child. Crick had a 1.59 ERA in seven relief appearances last year.
Good debut: Jonathan India became the first Reds rookie to start at second base on opening day since Pete Rose in 1963. He had a double and a single and handled everything hit his way.
Votto's back: Whether Reds first baseman Joey Votto was going to start his 13th consecutive opening day at first base was in question until game day. He had an RBI single in the fifth. Votto missed 13 days of spring training after testing positive for COVID-19 and had to work his way back into playing shape. The 37-year-old Votto is closing on some milestones. He's 91 hits away from 2,000, needs five home runs to get to 300, and 33 RBIs to reach 1,000 in his career.
TRAINER'S ROOM
Cardinals: OF Harrison Bader (right forearm), RHP Dakota Hudson (elbow), LHP Kwang Hyun Kim (back) and RHP Miles Mikolas (right shoulder) started the season on the 10-day disabled list.
Cubs: C Austin Romine (right knee sprain) and RHPs Jonathan Holder (right shoulder strain) and Rowan Wick (left oblique strain) were placed on the 10-day injured list, retroactive to Monday.