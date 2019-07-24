Age: 24

Home: Ethiopia

Career: Winner of Philadelphia 8k and Shelter Island 10k in 2017, Cooper River Bridge 10k in 2018.

This year: Second in Cherry Blossom 10-miler; third in BAA 5k; fifth in Seiryu Half-marathon.

At Bix: First appearance.

