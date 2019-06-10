DES MOINES — Gov. Kim Reynolds issued a disaster proclamation today for Muscatine County in response to severe weather beginning May 17 and continuing.
The governor's proclamation allows state resources to be utilized to respond to and recover from the effects of this severe weather and activates the Iowa Individual Assistance Grant Program for qualifying residents, along with the Disaster Case Management Program, for Muscatine County along with Mills and Washington counties.
The Iowa Individual Assistance Grant Program provides grants of up to $5,000 for households with incomes up to 200 percent of the federal poverty level or a maximum annual income of $41,560 for a family of three. Grants are available for home or car repairs, replacement of clothing or food and temporary housing expenses. Original receipts are required for those seeking reimbursement for actual expenses related to storm recovery.
The grant application and instructions are available on the Iowa Department of Human Services website. Potential applicants have 45 days from the date of the proclamation to submit a claim. This proclamation makes only damage sustained from May 17 on eligible for the Iowa Individual Assistance Grant Program.
Reynolds also issued a proclamation extending existing proclamations of disaster emergency for March flooding for an additional 30 days to July 10, 2019. This extension allows state resources to be utilized to respond to and recover from the effects of the severe weather that began in March
For more information on Iowa’s flooding and disaster assistance, visit floods2019.iowa.gov.
