The two-year Grandview Avenue Reconstruction Project began Monday, April 26 with one lane closed for reconstruction. The first year of the two-year project will focus on Main Street to Musser Street. A flagger will be used as milling is completed from Oregon to Musser. Milling is expected to be completed on Tuesday, April 27, with underground work starting on Wednesday, April 28. Once underground work begins, traffic on Grandview Avenue will be restricted to northbound traffic only from Main to Musser streets. Southbound traffic will be detoured to Oregon, Stewart Road, and onto Sampson before returning to Grandview. The intersections of Oregon, Warren, and Musser will be kept open as much as possible.
Grandview project begins Monday
