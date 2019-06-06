Sen. Chuck Grassley’s Iowa regional directors based in Cedar Rapids, Council Bluffs, Davenport, Des Moines, Sioux City and Waterloo will hold traveling office hours in 47 counties across Iowa throughout June and July.

Iowans are invited to stop by during the scheduled hours to seek assistance regarding a personal issue with a federal agency or share concerns on matters of federal policy. Grassley is represented by his regional directors and will not be in attendance.

In Cedar County, the office will be open from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m., Wednesday, June 12, at the Cedar County Courthouse in Tipton. It will be staffed by Penny Vacek.

In Muscatine County, the office will be open from 1-2 p.m., Wednesday, June 12, at Musser Public Library, Meeting Room 316, 408 E. 2nd St., Muscatine. It will be staffed by Penny Vacek.

