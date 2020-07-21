Gwendolyn R. (Edgar) Shoemaker

Gwen grew up on a farm outside of Conesville. In high school she played basketball and was a free throw champion. Ben and she were married in 1954. They were lucky enough to have 54 years of marriage before Ben’s passing. Out of high school, Gwen worked in the office at Poole Transportation in Muscatine, Iowa, and eventually worked with Ben for 25 years in their Harley-Davidson dealership. They owned and operated Sioux City Motorcycle Sales in Sioux City, Iowa, prior to moving to Arizona. She also worked as a manager at Target in Sioux City, Iowa, and later at Mervyn’s in Phoenix before starting her own business. Gwen was a successful business entrepreneur for 13+ years as the owner of Fashions for You at the Sundome Plaza in Sun City West, Ariz. For many years after the sale of her business, she kept busy acting as the liaison for the merchants and promoting the Sundome Plaza. She enjoyed being active in the community, her church, and was blessed with the acquaintance and support of many friends.