February 9, 2020
SUN CITY, Ariz. — Gwendolyn R. (Edgar) Shoemaker, 83, of Sun City West, Arizona, passed away Sunday, February 9, 2020, at Hospice of the Valley in Arizona.
She had battled acute myeloid leukemia since August 2019. Memorial services were held on February 21, 2020, at Palm West Community Church in Sun City West, Arizona.
The youngest of six siblings, Gwen was born to Elva and Ardie Edgar in Conesville, Iowa. She was preceded in death by her parents; five siblings, Lois Christofferson, Shirley Carey, Eloise Frisinger, Billie Osborne, John Edgar; and her husband, Ben.
Gwen grew up on a farm outside of Conesville. In high school she played basketball and was a free throw champion. Ben and she were married in 1954. They were lucky enough to have 54 years of marriage before Ben’s passing. Out of high school, Gwen worked in the office at Poole Transportation in Muscatine, Iowa, and eventually worked with Ben for 25 years in their Harley-Davidson dealership. They owned and operated Sioux City Motorcycle Sales in Sioux City, Iowa, prior to moving to Arizona. She also worked as a manager at Target in Sioux City, Iowa, and later at Mervyn’s in Phoenix before starting her own business. Gwen was a successful business entrepreneur for 13+ years as the owner of Fashions for You at the Sundome Plaza in Sun City West, Ariz. For many years after the sale of her business, she kept busy acting as the liaison for the merchants and promoting the Sundome Plaza. She enjoyed being active in the community, her church, and was blessed with the acquaintance and support of many friends.
Gwen is survived by daughters, Rhonda (Mark) Chilton and Renae Means, both of Pinetop, Arizona; four grandchildren, Jennifer (Tom) Holladay of Katy, Texas, Sarah Means, Aaron (Brittany) Means, and Laura Means all of Show Low, Arizona; and eight great-grandchildren, Kaitlyn, Brenton and Allison Holladay, Elora and Stryder Means, Emily Roberts, Landon and Greyson Means and twin girls Zoey and Maizy Means.
Graveside services will be held Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020, at 1 p.m. at Muscatine Memorial Park Cemetery with a reception following at Musserville United Methodist Church. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of the Valley, Surprise PCU, 14066 W Waddell Road, Surprise, Arizona 85379 or to Musserville Methodist Church, 1001 Oregon Street, Muscatine, Iowa 52761.
