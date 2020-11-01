Halloween in Muscatine County

The annual Wilton Halloween Parade that was held at the Wilton Candy Kitchen and sponsored by the Wilton Chamber of Commerce was well attended Saturday as people in a variety of costumes made their way through the downtown area.
DAVID HOTLE
In addition to trick or treating Saturday night, the City of Muscatine offered its annual Trunk or Treat event. Amy and Mark Fortenbacher joined with friends to offer treats from the socially distanced trunk of their vehicle.
While waiting in front of the Wilton Candy Kitchen for the annual Halloween parade to start, Anastacia Shilling, Lily Gradert and Dylan Murdock showed off their costumes and warmed up for the annual march.
DAVID HOTLE
A pumpkin carving contest was one of the festivities included in downtown Wilton Saturday as the annual Halloween Parade was held.
DAVID HOTLE
Wilton Chamber of Commerce volunteers Brandy Werling-Marquez and Becky Gute Brisker provide warm drinks against the chilly fall air during the Wilton Halloween parade.
At the last Muscatine Farmers Market of the season, Marcia Powell and her daughter Celia Powell enjoyed Halloween at the Market while wearing their Halloween best.
DAVID HOTLE
The final regular Farmers Market of the season was celebrated with Halloween at the Market and included animals that youthful participants could learn more about.
DAVID HOTLE
Halloween crafts were prominent at the Halloween at the Market, the final Farmers Market of the year.
DAVID HOTLE
A host of treats were waiting for the participants of the Wilton Halloween Parade at the end of the route, compliments of the Wilton Candy Kitchen.
