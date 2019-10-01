"Halloween" (1978) – Seen by many as the perfect horror movie, it centers on a mental patient who, after being committed for killing his sister at the age of 6, escapes and returns to his hometown to stalk a group of luckless babysitters. This movie is one of my all-time favorites. The film was produced at a cost of $300,000 and has so far made about $70 million.
