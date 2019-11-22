MUSCATINE – Although presidential candidate Kamala Harris has been touring Washington with the philosophy of getting to know people on a more personal level, when she visited the Missippi Brewing Company the crowd packed the bar to capacity.
With an estimated 117 people in attendance, Harris took the stage to discuss her platform that centers on justice as well as listen to questions from people in the crowd. One commenter said the reason he was voting for her is “insulin.” She had discussed her ideas of healthcare justice that she says will drive down the cost of medical care without raising taxes for the middle class.
“Did you know one in four diabetics can’t afford their insulin?” she asked the audience. She explained the cost discrepancy of insulin between Canada and the United States, commenting it is because many members of congress “are in the back pockets of drug companies.”
She also commented that one of the worst parts of the American healthcare system is that it seems to only cover from the neck down. Harris stressed the importance of mental healthcare as part of the overall system.
One audience member said she is a teacher and became emotional when she described some of the things school now have to do in case of an active shooter. Harris had explained she plans to give congress 100 days to come up with a plan for background checks and a ban on imported assault weapons, or she will take executive action.
She also addressed the problem of affordable housing with an audience member, who said she came to see Harris from Kansas City, Mo. According to the organizers, people attended from Kentucky, Washington, D.C., Illinois and Texas.
Harris said she is a candidate who can beat Donald Trump in a debate. An attorney and a junior member of the California senate, Harris also addressed the notion that a woman of color isn’t “electable.” She spoke of campaigning for Barack Obama and at the time the notion was he would never be able to be elected.
In her discussion of economic justice, she promised to implement the largest middle class tax cut in history, giving the average family a tax credit of $6,000 per year. This would be funded by repealing a tax plan that benefits the richest one percent of Americans.
Harris summed up her position, saying America is in a fight for democracy.
“When we overcome the injustice … at that moment, we have the potential to unlock America’s promise,” she said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.