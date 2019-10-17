MUSCATINE - Crop development had a bit of a rough start this autumn thanks to planting delays and weather issues, however things seem to be looking up and the yearly harvest is slowly but surely getting into full swing.
According to the National Agricultural Statistical Services’ report, less than 30% of the nation’s corn crop is fully mature and only 7% of the corn harvest is finished. However, while harvest progress is about two to four weeks behind, there is still progress being made.
Local Muscatine farmer David Walton shares that he’s been able to harvest his bean crops this past week, the yield being better than expected though still below average. Walton also shares that while there’s only been a bit of corn harvest, it’s still about average.
“Our goal is to have everything harvest by Thanksgiving,” Walton explains, “It’ll be tough, but I think we can get it done.”
According to Iowa State University agronomist Virgil Schmitt, the low thirties temperatures that have been hitting the Midwest early this year haven’t been low enough to kill crops. With the first freeze marking the end of the growing season and with October starting out unusually wet and cooler than normal, timing is key when it comes to the rest of the harvest’s success.
“Our number one concern is weather delay,” Walton shares. While white mold has been found in most Iowa fields, Walton assures that they’re at normal levels and there’s not enough of it to affect the crop yield, meaning they’re nothing to really be concerned about at the moment. However, these levels could rise with the more rain the fields get. Lower temperatures are also a concern. “Some of our corn wasn’t fully matured before the killing frost hit, we’re unsure what the yield will be.” The rest of the state of Iowa also seems to be around two weeks behind the average, according to Schmitt’s report.
Because of the late planting this year, local farmers like David Walton are dealing with new and unusual issues such as these, making it hard to tell what the harvest’s total number of usable crops will be. Even with the likelihood of fewer total bushels however, entire fields still need to be covered, which will take as much time as any other harvest. “We tend to take it year by year,” Walton says. However, he still plans to take what he’s learned from this year’s planting and harvesting seasons and apply it to next year in the hopes of making some improvements.
