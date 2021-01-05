 Skip to main content
Hauling down the holidays
Hauling down the holidays

  • Updated
Wreath

City of Muscatine workers began taking down the wreaths and other ornaments from the downtown area Tuesday, following the New Year's break the previous Friday marking the end of the holidays for another year. 

 DAVID HOTLE

