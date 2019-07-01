Having fun at the air show Jul 1, 2019 Updated 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter SMS Email Isabella Horan, 6, of Muscatine is all smiles while jumping on a trampoline Saturday at the Quad-City Air Show as the Blue Angels fly in the background. MEG MCLAUGHLIN, mmclaughlin@qconline.com What could be more fun than watching the Blue Angels fly overhead? For Isabella Horan, 6, of Muscatine it's jumping on a trampoline. MEG MCLAUGHLIN, mmclaughlin@qconline.com Isabella Horan, 6, of Muscatine jumps on a trampoline as the U.S. Navy Blue Angels fly behind her during the Quad-City Air Show on Saturday at the Davenport Municipal Airport. MEG MCLAUGHLIN, mmclaughlin@qconline.com Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular After nearly three years, fine-dining restaurant DaBeet's is closing Mark F. McKee Steven C. Babcock Larry Pitzer Johnnie C. Crain Jr. View All Promotions promotion spotlight How much do you know about fireworks and the 4th of July? promotion spotlight Could you pass a U.S. civics test? Print Ads Finance FIRST NATIONAL BANK - Ad from 2019-06-28 Jun 28, 2019 First National Bank Main Bank Office 300 E 2nd St Lbby, Muscatine, IA 52761 563-263-4221 Website Ad Vault WEBER AUTO GROUP - Ad from 2019-06-28 Jun 28, 2019 Ad Vault EASTERN IOWA COMM COLLEGE - Ad from 2019-06-30 Jun 30, 2019 Ad Vault QCT WHEELS HOUSE ACCOUNT - Ad from 2019-06-28 Jun 28, 2019 Ad Vault EASTERN IOWA COMM COLLEGE - Ad from 2019-06-30 Jun 30, 2019 Ad Vault HILPIPRE AUCTION COMPANY - Ad from 2019-06-30 Jun 30, 2019 Ad Vault ST PAULS LUTHERAN CHURCH - Ad from 2019-06-29 Jun 29, 2019 Ad Vault MISSISSIPPI TRUCK & TRAILER REPAIR - Ad from 2019-06-28 Jun 28, 2019 Ad Vault J & J CAMPER SALES - Ad from 2019-06-28 Jun 28, 2019 Ad Vault KUHLMAN MOTORS INC - Ad from 2019-06-28 Jun 28, 2019
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.