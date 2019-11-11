Tyrone Tracy’s career day, Iowa’s surprise carry and honors for a Minnesota defensive back who is now preparing for the Hawkeyes are all part of today’s Hawkeye 10@10.
Your daily dose of Iowa football news and notes is delivered each weekday at 10 a.m. at Hawkmania.com, your home for all things Iowa.
Here is today’s Hawkeye 10@10:
1. Tyrone Tracy Jr. had a career day Saturday in Iowa’s 24-22 loss at Wisconsin.
The redshirt freshman receiver recorded career highs with five receptions and 130 receiving yards against the Badgers. It was his first 100-yard receiving game and the most receiving yards by a Hawkeye since tight end Jake Duzey had six receptions for 138 yards against Ohio State in 2013.
“Nate throws a good ball and I was just trying to make plays, do what I could to create something on offense,’’ Tracy said. “I was in a good spot to create some things, make some things happen.’’
Tracy’s yardage total was the highest by an Iowa wide receiver since Marvin McNutt had eight catches for 130 yards against Michigan State in 2011.
2. Wisconsin linebacker Chris Orr said the decision by Iowa to run quarterback Nate Stanley on a draw play for a two-point conversion attempt caught the Badgers by surprise.
“I knew they liked to do it in the red zone, but I wasn’t thinking that for a two-point, not at all,’’ Orr said. “I just knew we needed a stop. I saw him tucking the ball and it was just me and him right there. He ain’t going to make me go backwards, so I tried to hit him right in the stomach and stop his momentum.’’
Orr knew what was at stake.
“Before the ball was snapped, I was thinking, ‘This is the ballgame. We stop them right here, we win,’” Orr said. “They weren’t stopping our run game so I knew we could run out the clock offensively.’’
3. Iowa will be facing the reigning national defensive player of the week in this Saturday’s 3 p.m. game at Kinnick Stadium.
Minnesota defensive back Antoine Winfield Jr. received the honor Sunday from Walter Camp Football Foundation for his performance in the Golden Gophers’ 31-26 win over Penn State.
Winfield had 11 tackles, including nine solo stops, and made two key interceptions in the win which moved Minnesota to 9-0 for the first time since 1904.
4. Jonathan Taylor did his thing, but Wisconsin coach Paul Chryst said the thing that satisfied him most about the Badgers’ win over Iowa was the team aspect of it.
“So many guys made plays, big plays,’’ Chryst said. “We kept battling against a really good, obviously really good, Iowa football team. It takes everyone. It wasn’t perfect, but they kept battling and found a way to win.’’
5. Jaleel Johnson, Adrian Clayborn and Amani Hooker were among former Hawkeyes who were part of winning efforts Sunday in the NFL.
Johnson had two tackles for the Vikings in their win over the Cowboys while Clayborn recorded a sack for the Falcons in a win over the Saints and Hooker recorded one tackle and one assist for the Titans in a win over the Chiefs.
Former Hawkeye Anthony Hitchens had four tackles and one assist and Ben Niemann added one assist for the Chiefs in that game.
Elsewhere, Micah Hyde had three tackles and one assist for the Bills in a loss to the Browns and T.J Hockenson finished with three receptions for 47 yards in the Lions’ loss to the Bears.
6. Before running for a career-high 250 yards against Iowa, Wisconsin running back Jonathan Taylor said he received some advice from another Badgers’ back who piled up 216 yards against the Hawkeyes in 1999.
Ron Dayne, who held the previous Wisconsin rushing record against Iowa and was in the house Saturday to celebrate the 20th anniversary of being selected as the Heisman Trophy winner, spoke to Taylor shortly before Saturday’s kickoff.
“He just told me, ‘It’s going to be a four-quarter game and the team is going to be leaning on you, so you’ve got to be prepared and make sure you’re playing your best ball,’” Taylor said.
7. Nate Stanley’s 75-yard touchdown pass to Tyrone Tracy for a touchdown in the fourth quarter of the Wisconsin game equaled the longest pass of Stanley’s career.
He hit Nick Easley with a 75-yard pass in the Outback Bowl in January.
8. The work of Wisconsin’s offensive line impressed Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz.
“Outside of maybe the Michigan game, I don’t think I’ve seen them play better and I’m not even sure they played as good against Michigan as they did us,’’ Ferentz said, adding, “I don’t want to coach their team, that’s not my job.’’
9. It was a solid effort for three former Hawkeyes who helped Illinois State defeat fourth-ranked South Dakota State on Saturday, highlighting the work of former Iowa players elsewhere in college football.
Brandon Simon finished with five tackles and broke up two passes for the Redbirds, while Romeo McKnight had two tackles and forced a fumble and Aaron Mends finished with one tackle and a sack in the win.
Elsewhere, Manny Rugamba had four tackles and broke up one pass for Miami (Ohio) in its win over Ohio, Angelo Garbutt had two tackles for Missouri State in a loss to Southern Illinois and Josh Turner recorded two tackles and broke up a pass for Florida International in its loss to Florida Atlantic.
10. The battle for Floyd of Rosedale is expected to be played under decent mid-November weather conditions at Kinnick Stadium.
The current National Weather Service forecast for Iowa City on Saturday calls for partly sunny skies and a high temperature near 40 degrees.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.