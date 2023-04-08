MUSCATINE — After hearing no input during a public hearing on maximum tax levy for the fiscal year 2023-24 budget on certain items, a public hearing on the passage of the budget was set for 6 p.m. April 20 in the Muscatine Council Chambers.

During its regular meeting Thursday, the council also unanimously approved the maximum rates. No comments were made, as the council has been working on the budget since January. The vote was unanimous and no comments were made. The money from those levies will be $13,934,443 in the coming year’s budget compared to $12,992,776 in the 2022-23 budget.

All cities are required to pass a resolution establishing its maximum property taxes for certain levies prior to adoption and certification of the final budget. The maximum levy only includes the general, transit, tort liability/insurance, emergency and employee benefit levies.

For the budget the total property tax rate has been reduced 1.87% to $15.67219 per $1,000 of taxable valuation. An 8.36% increase in taxable valuations will result in a 6.65% increase, or $1,009,751, in levied money. The proposed budget includes $37,719,031 in government fund expenses and $29,679,590 in business or enterprise fund expenses. Also, $12,789,900 is budgeted for capital projects.

During the April 20 meeting the council can comment on the proposed budget.

Also during the meeting the council unanimously set a public hearing for the April 20 meeting to declare the Tom Bruner Field, located next to Kent Stein Park, surplus and authorizing the sale to the Muscatine Community School District.

In 2019 the city and the school district entered into a usage arrangement which provided the district with exclusive usage and maintenance of the field. The district has invested about $74,000 into upgrades to the field. The district is proposing to invest about $1.5 million in upgrades to the property and has requested the city transfer ownership. The current assessed value of the field is $330,000.

The school district will assume all responsibilities for maintenance and improvements upon transfer of the property.

The city first acquired the field in 1975, paying $42,750 to a private citizen. The field has been used by a semi-pro baseball team, the Muscatine Red Sox, by Muscatine Community College, Muscatine High School, and various recreational groups.