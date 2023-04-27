“Many hands make light work” is an old saying that is not lost on 12-year-old Lorraine Giltner, who went with her mom to the riverfront to help fight the flood.

Giltner’s mother, Janie, thought Wednesday’s lesson for her homeschooled daughter should be something that couldn’t be learned in books. Having read about the flood abatement and the volunteers helping set up the HESCO wall to help keep businesses along the river safe from flooding, Janie Giltner decided that day’s lesson would be about civic duty.

“She loves helping,” Janie Giltner said. “This was a great way to support her interests as well.”

When her mother recommended the volunteer trip, Lorraine said, she was excited to join in the work.

“It’s better than sitting around reading Sherlock Holmes all day,” she said with a laugh.

The two spent their morning working in the parking lot of the Missipi Brew Company as down the block the HESCO wall was being filled with sand from an end loader. The assembly of the wall had been completed Tuesday and all that was left was to fill the wall with sand.

The 4-foot flood wall runs about 650 feet along Mississippi Drive — from the corner of Cedar to Iowa. About half of the drive is blocked off. Sycamore Street is also closed, as the barrier crosses it. HON Redi-Mix has donated all the sand to fill the barrier. It is predicted that about 200 tons of sand will go into the wall.

Mayor Brad Bark said there had been a lot of collaboration between the city and private businesses to construct the wall. Half of it already was owned by the city, and the other half was donated by business owner Gary Diericks. He believes the wall will be sufficient to keep businesses safe during the flood.

By the time Mississippi floodwater begins to receded, it will have risen to about 23 feet in Muscatine. According to the National Weather Service, 15 feet is flood stage and 23 feet is a major flood.

Even as the HESCO wall was put into place, Dave Armstrong, owner of the Missipi Brewing Company, helped fill sandbags. He and several workers had a makeshift sandbag filler made of a stepladder with cones to help fill the bags. Armstrong swung a large shovel into a pile of sand that had been set in the parking lot, scooping it up to fill the bags.

Armstrong said the city had been a great help during this flood to businesses along the river by installing the wall. He was also unable to thank the volunteers who came out to help him with the chore of filling sandbags to use for any leaks in the wall that may spring.

“With predictions being what they are, the water is going to be up Iowa Avenue,” he said. “Our basement fills. We have never had water in the main levels, but the basement fills. Even with the HESCO wall, the basement will fill for sure.”

He said his family and staff had been moving things out of the basement for the past week. Since buying the business in 1994, he said, it had been a battle every year there was flooding to make sure the items stored in the basement remained usable. As of Wednesday morning, he had 14 pumps set up in the basement.

Even as he commented, Ryan Willits, of Willits Metalworks, walked up and asked if he needed some more help. He promised that he and his son would be down after lunch to make some more sand bags. Willits said the business would be closed and at least three people would be there to help.

“We help people out when needed,” Willits said. “We want to help.”

Armstrong said it was “business helping business.” He said he loved living in the community where volunteerism never ended. He said every time there had been a flood, there had been plenty of volunteers to help.

Also on Wednesday, Muscatine County Emergency Management Director Chris Jasper announced the county and the American Red Cross are working to provide shelter for residents who have been impacted by flooding. People who have been impacted are urged to call the American Red Cross at 1-800-REDCROSS.