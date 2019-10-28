Volleyball
Iowa regional pairings
Class 2A Region 6
Monday's scores
Mediapolis 25-25-25, Danville 17-11-11
Louisa-Muscatine 25-25-17-26, Wapello 18-22--25-24
Hudson 25-25-25, Colfax-Mingo 9-3-11
Iowa City Regina 25-25-25, Columbus 12-15-20
Class 2A Region 8
Monday's scores
Wilton 25-25-25, Durant 15-15-14
North Cedar 17-25-25-25, Bellevue 25-17-11-18
Cascade 25-25-25, Maquoketa Valley 19-23-14
West Branch 16-25-25-26, Alburnett 25-22-23-24
Class 3A Region 8
Today's semifinals
Central Lee (23-10) at West Liberty (29-7), 7 p.m.
Davis County (19-16) at Albia (28-9), 7 p.m.
Class 5A Region 7
Today's semifinals
Muscatine (6-17) at Iowa City Liberty (32-2), 7 p.m.
Linn-Mar (18-17) at Dubuque Hempstead (19-13), 7 p.m.
Kills -- Durant, Ally Happ 6, Shannon Head 4, Meg Koenig 2, Kira Schult 2; Wilton, Kelsey Drake 5, Taylor Garvin 9, Ella McCaffery 6. Assists -- Durant, Koenig 12; Wilton, Caffery 19, Drake 11. Aces -- Durant none; Wilton, Caffery 6, Peyton Souhrada 2, Drake 2, Taylor Garvin, Mallory Lange. Blocks -- Durant, Rylie Rock 4, K. Schult; Wilton, Drake, Taylor Garvin. Digs -- Durant, not available; Wilton, Drake 11, Caffery 11, Alexa Garvin 10, Lange 9.
Records: Durant 10-22 (final); Wilton 33-3
Kills -- L-M, Hailey Sanders 25, Shadyn Bishop 9, Hailey Sanders 2, Hanna McConnaha; Wapello, Gracie Gustison 9, Lindsy Massner 6, Serah Shafer 7, AnnMarie Freshwater 4, Courtney Matthews 4. Assists -- L-M, McKenna Hohenadel 37, McConnaha 3, Hailey Sanders; Wapello, Morgan Richenberger 11, Aliyah Lolling 8 Holly Massner 5, Shafer 5. Digs -- L-M, Mallory Mashek 16, Kylee Sanders 11, Hailey Sanders 5, Bishop 5; Wapello, Shafer 8, Richenberger 4, Holly Massner 6. Blocks -- L-M, Kylee Sanders 2, Hailey Sanders; Wapello Lindsy Massner 5, Freshwater 2, Gustison. Aces -- L-M, Hailey Sanders 2, McConnaha 2, Mashek, Bishop, Kylee Sanders; Hohenadel; Wapello, Holly Massner 2, Gustison, Grace Ealey.
