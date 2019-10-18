Ever since the 1970s, the Model United Nations club has been one of the most successful and longest running clubs at Muscatine High School (MHS), and this year it was given to become a fully realized class.
“Most classes focus on a variety of topics while our class tries to go more for depth,” Rachel Hanson says. Hanson, the current advisor for MHS’ Model UN Club, explains that because of the club’s significant growth over the years, it just made sense for the school to offer a Model UN class as an International Relations course. Currently, the Model UN Club has about forty to fifty students while the class in its first year has twenty two students. Both the club and the class focus on the same three big policies of the actual United Nations: climate change, prevention of violence and mass atrocities, and nuclear warfare.
“The club presents the perfect opportunity to put skills from other classes into practice,” Hanson continues. Previously, club members have worked with the Stanley Foundation during their projects, interviewing members from the Foundation as well as other sources within the Muscatine Community. As for the class’ projects, currently Hansen, in collaboration with National Geographic’s Gina Steffens from the Educator Explorer Exchange program, has started a podcast project that focuses on the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals.
Hansen used her Explorers’ Grant in order to get podcast equipment for her class to use, and each pair of students in the class will make a podcast episode about one of the UN’s seventeen goals. One of these students is Mercedes Smith, an MHS senior who joined Model UN in her sophomore year and is currently in both the class and club. As a fan of podcasts herself, Mercedes calls the class podcast project “easily one of the coolest things I’ve done in high school”.
Mercedes says that she enjoys the UN Class because it brings international topics and events to attention, which forces her and other students to think critically situations that may go unnoticed because they’re so far away. According to Mercedes, there is no other club or class at MHS like the ones that involve Model UN. “Everyone is doing different thing, but we all care about the same goals.”
As for the Model UN club, they will be attending the Iowa Youth Symposium conference in Des Moines on October 22nd and 23rd. It is estimated that this year around three hundred students from all over Iowa will be attending the conference. “(The conferences) feel really empowering,” Mercedes adds, “They feel like a totally different place. I always feel comfortable there, like I’m allowed to share and develop my thoughts and knowledge with others.”
Hannah Pautz is another current Model UN club and class member who is also very excited to be attending the conference. Having joined the club halfway through her freshman year, she says one of her favorite things about the club are the conferences. “The trips we take are always really cool experiences, I just feel like I’m connecting to people all over the world.” Hannah adds how exciting it was for her to interview people for her club and class projects, praising the class specifically for its encouragement to go really in-depth with these topics. “It’s crazy how far down a rabbit hole you can go, and it’s just really nice to go really deep down and learn so much about the topics you’re interested in.” Hannah and Mercedes are both certain that, while their Model UN class may only last a semester, they are gladly planning on being part of the Model UN club until they graduate.
