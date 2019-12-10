Boys basketball

Tuesday's area scores

Durant 58, Wilton 39

West Liberty at Monticello, late

Wapello 69, Columbus 39

Lone Tree 65, Louisa-Muscatine 26

Muscatine -- Noah Yahn 6-13 3-5 4 17, Briggs Miller 2-5 0-0 3 0, Jake Thomas 3-6 0-0 2 6, Josh Dieckman 7-16 4-6 1 20, Trevor Diederichs 0-3 0-0 1 0, Reed Ulses 0-1 2-5 0 2, Braden Hufford 3-5 0-0 2 6, Sean Brown 0-3 0-0 1 0, Waker Cler 0-2 0-0 2 0. Totals 21-54 9-16 17 55.

Clinton -- Treveon Bailey 4-10 4-6 3 12, Demarcus Knox 3-6 0-0 0 8, Max Holy 8-11 0-0 20, Joe Simpson 1-5 0-0 4 3, Casey Shannon 0-2 0-0 3 0, Taylon Hayes 3-14 5-8 13, Will Sivright 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 17-36 5-7 16 58.

Muscatine;11;10;23;11;--;55

Clinton;15;10;21;12;--;58

3-point goals -- Clinton 8 (Knox 2-3, Holy 4-6, Simpsdon 0-1, Shannon 0-1, Hayes 2-6); Muscatine 4 (Yahn 2-4, Dieckman 2-4, Miller 0-1, Dierderichs 0-1, Hufford 0-2). Fouled out -- none.

Wapello 69, Columbus 39

Wapello -- Maddux West 4 7-8 17, Aiden Hossmann 6 2-3 15, Caden Thomas 5 1-1 11, Jake Gustison 3 0-0 7, Rhett Smith 3 1-2 7, Briar Holmes 2 0-0 4, Griffin Moses 1 0-0 3, Brain Redmond 1 0-0 3, Totals 25 13-19 69.

Columbus -- Gustavo Amaya 4 0-0 10, Owen Watson 4 0-0 8, Jaime Villegas 3 0-0 7, Marco Martinez 2 1-1 6, Blazer UK 1 1-1 3, Dainel Martinez 1 0-3 3, Mason Hodges 1 0-0 2, Totals 16 2-6 39.

Halftime -- WAP 30, COL 18. Three-point goals -- WAP 6, (Griffin 2, Moses 1, Redmond 1, Hossmann 1); COL 5, (Amaya 2, M. Martinez 1, D. Maritnez 1). Teams fouls -- WAP 13, COL 15. 

Lone Tree 65, Louisa-Muscatine 26

Lone Tree -- Harmon Miller 10 0-1 22, Keegan Edwards 7 1-4 15, Cory Krueger 4 3-4 11, Cade Yoder 2 1-4 5, Josh Mills 1 0-0 3, Alex Viner 1 0-0 2, Adam Knock 0 2-2 2, Aiden Forbes 1 0-0 2, Tyler Bell 0 1-2 1, Tyler McCullough 0 0-0 0, Cade Shield 0 0-0 0, Shane Zaruba 0 0-0 0, Cade Patterson 0 0-0 0, Matt Fellows 0 0-0 0. Totals 26 8-17 65

Louisa-Muscatine -- Jared Woerly 3 0-0 9, Dallas Vasquez 2 2-4 6, Michael Danz 2 0-1 4, Xander Bien 2 0-1 4, Brock Jeambey 1 1-4 3, Aiden Danz 0 0-0 0, Dawson Wehrle 0 0-2 0, Dru Raisbeck 0 0-0 0, Trey Wagner 0 0-0 0. Totals 10 3-12 26

LT;17;15;20;13;--;65

LM;2;11;4;9;--;26

3-point goals -- LT 3 (Miller 2, Mills); LM 3 (Woerly 3). Team fouls -- LT 13, LM 16. Fouled out -- LT 1 (Viner).

Girls basketball

Tuesday's area scores

Wilton 49, Durant 43

West Liberty at Monticello

Louisa-Muscatine 48, Lone Tree 36

Wapello 48, Columbus 9

Muscatine 38, Clinton 29

Clinton -- Elle Davis 2-9 4-6 3 8, Selena Tello 0-0 0-0 1 0, Jamie Greenwalt 1-6 2-2 1 4, Rylie Mussman 0-1 0-0 5 0, Molly Shannon 6-8 2-3 2 14, Makenzie Cooley 1-5 1-2 1 3, Michelle Powell 0-1 0-0 1 0. Totals 10-30 9-13 14 29.

Muscatine -- Zoey Long 5-18 2-6 0 16, Aricka Ramser 0-1 0-0 0 0, Grace Bode 1-2 0-1 1 3, Emma Zillig 0-3 0-0 2 0, Olivia Harmon 2-2 0-0 1 5, Emily Woepking 2-5 0-0 1 5, Rylie Moss 1-2 0-0 3 2, Avarie Eagle 1-4 0-2 2 2, Madi Petersen 3-4 0-0 2 6, Meadow Freers 0-1 0-0 1 0. Totals 15-42 2-9 13 38.

Clinton;2;7;15;7;--;29

Muscatine;13;12;9;4;--38

3-point goals -- Clinton 0 (Davis 0-3, Greenwalt 0-3, Mussman 0-1); Muscatine 6 (Long 4-14, Bode 1-1, Zillig 0-1, Harmon 1-1, Woepking 1-2, Eagle 0-2). Fouled out -- Clinton, Mussman.

Louisa-Muscatine 48, Lone Tree 36

Louisa-Muscatine -- Kylee Sanders 7 8-19 25, Hailey Sanders 3 2-4 8, McKenna Hohenadel 3 1-5 7, Emilee Truitt 1 1-2 3, Raegan Downing 1 0-0 3, Abbie Kinsley 1 0-0 2, Hannah McConnaha 0 0-0 0, Laken Werner 0 0-0 0, Destiney Miller 0 0-1 0. Totals 16 12-31 48

Lone Tree -- Josie Mullinnix 4 9-15 17, Holley Johnson 3 1-2 7, Kasey Chown 3 0-1 6, Maddie Jacque 1 0-0 3, Allison Marshek 1 0-1 2, Sara Branson 0 1-2 1, Natalie Patterson 0 0-0 0. Totals 12 11-21 36

LM;9;12;9;18;--;48

LT;8;10;7;11;--;36

3-point goals -- LM 4 (K. Sanders 3, Downing); LT 1 (Jacque). Team fouls -- LM 18, LT 23. Fouled out -- LM 1 (Werner); LT 1 (Chown).

Wapello 48, Columbus 9

Wapello -- Eryka Dickey 10 3-3 24, Lindsy Massner 4 0-0 8, Sammy Ewart 2 0-0 5, Holly Massner 2 0-1 4, Aysha Little 1 1-1 3, Sarah Shafer 0 2-4 2, Mady Reid 1 0-0 2, Toni Bohlen 0 0-0 0, Totals 20 6-10 48.

Columbus -- Lizabeth Paz 2 0-0 4, Olivia Carrier 1 0-2 2, Victoria Howell 1 0-0 2, Libby White 0 1-2 1, Michelle Diaz 0 0-0 0, Jobie Lekwa 0 0-0 0, Taylor Howell 0 0-0 0, Totals 8 1-4 9.

Halftime -- WAP 27, COL 0. Three-point goals -- WAP 2, (Dickey 1, Ewart 1); COL 0. Team fouls -- WAP 6, COL 10. 

