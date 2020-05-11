high school

Muscatine Community YMCA Outstanding Female Athletes
Past recipients
1976-77 -- Jill Crouse
1977-78 -- Brenda Mente
1978-79 -- Joni Hansen
1979-80 -- Roberta Thacker
1980-81 -- Janelle Holtz
1981-82 -- Rhonda Thacker
1982-83 -- D.J. Kendrick
1983-84 -- Judi Wiggs
1984-85 -- Annette Chapman
1985-86 -- Marianne VanIngen
1986-87 -- Cris Kuhn
1987-88 -- Sue McCullough
1988-89 -- Marivel Rivera
1989-90 -- Sarah Anderson
1990-91 -- Erika Anderson
1991-92 -- Ellen Anderson
1992-93 -- Julie Sweatman
1993-94 -- Megan Black
1994-95 -- Jaimie Kitchen
1995-96 -- Michelle Olderog
1996-97 -- Beth Newell
1997-98 -- Nicole Romer
1998-99 -- Colleen Schmitt
1999-00 -- Mindy Sywassink
2000-01 -- Becca Siler
2001-02 -- Sarah Riedel
2002-03 -- Larie Dew
2003-04 -- Stephanie Aguero
2004-05 -- Callie Davison; Kati Shihadeh
2005-06 -- Elizabeth Jindrich
2006-07 -- Katelynn Hogenson
2007-08 -- Danielle Frere
2008-09 -- Johnnie Jindrich; Chelsea Winegard
2009-10 -- Haylie Franklin
2010-11 -- Hannah Eichelberger; Kayla Gaunt
2011-12 -- Angie Allgood
2012-13 -- Leti Lerma
2013-14 -- Emily Clemens
2014-15 -- Annabel Graettinger
2015-16 -- Larkin Chapman
2016-17 -- Brina Kraft
2017-18 -- Ragan Carey
2018-19 -- Haley Jarrett
2019-20 -- Rylee Blake
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!