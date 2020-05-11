high school
0 comments
agate

high school

  • Updated
  • 0

Muscatine Community YMCA Outstanding Female Athletes

Past recipients

1976-77 -- Jill Crouse

1977-78 -- Brenda Mente

1978-79 -- Joni Hansen

1979-80 -- Roberta Thacker

1980-81 -- Janelle Holtz

1981-82 -- Rhonda Thacker

1982-83 -- D.J. Kendrick

1983-84 -- Judi Wiggs

1984-85 -- Annette Chapman

1985-86 -- Marianne VanIngen

1986-87 -- Cris Kuhn

1987-88 -- Sue McCullough

1988-89 -- Marivel Rivera

1989-90 -- Sarah Anderson

1990-91 -- Erika Anderson

1991-92 -- Ellen Anderson

1992-93 -- Julie Sweatman

1993-94 -- Megan Black

1994-95 -- Jaimie Kitchen

1995-96 -- Michelle Olderog

1996-97 -- Beth Newell

1997-98 -- Nicole Romer

1998-99 -- Colleen Schmitt

1999-00 -- Mindy Sywassink

2000-01 -- Becca Siler

2001-02 -- Sarah Riedel

2002-03 -- Larie Dew

2003-04 -- Stephanie Aguero

2004-05 -- Callie Davison; Kati Shihadeh

2005-06 -- Elizabeth Jindrich

2006-07 -- Katelynn Hogenson

2007-08 -- Danielle Frere

2008-09 -- Johnnie Jindrich; Chelsea Winegard

2009-10 -- Haylie Franklin

2010-11 -- Hannah Eichelberger; Kayla Gaunt

2011-12 -- Angie Allgood

2012-13 -- Leti Lerma

2013-14 -- Emily Clemens

2014-15 -- Annabel Graettinger

2015-16 -- Larkin Chapman

2016-17 -- Brina Kraft

2017-18 -- Ragan Carey

2018-19 -- Haley Jarrett

2019-20 -- Rylee Blake

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News