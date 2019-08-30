Football

Area scores

Davenport Central 28, Muscatine 25

Durant 24, Wilton 0

Wapello 26, Louisa-Muscatine 12

Highland 56, Columbus 6

West Branch 28, West Liberty 6

Durant 24, Wilton 0

Durant;12;0;6;6;--;24

Wilton;0;0;0;0;--;0

First quarter

Durant -- Nolan DeLong 27 pass from Keagan Head (kick failed) 8:33

Durant -- Tevin Miller 44 interception return (pass failed), 7:18

Third quarter

Durant -- Jake Willkomm 33 pass from Head (run failed), 9:39

Fourth quarter

Durant -- Head 1 run (pass failed), 6:15

Team statistics

;Dur;Wil

First downs;19;8

Rushes-yards;48-309;28-72

Passing yards;76;58

Comp-Att-Int;3-7-0;9-19-2

Total plays-yards;55-385;47-130

Punts-avg.;2-32.5;4-39.0

Fumbles-lost;1-1;2-0

Penalties-yards;11-95;13-87

Individual statistics

Rushing

Durant -- Nolan DeLong 14-158, Drew DeLong 22-92, Brendan Paper 4-47, Keagan Head 7-10, Jake Willkomm 1-2

Wilton -- Jackson Hull 8-46, Mason Ormsby 18-19, Colby Sawvell 1-9, Anthony Darting 1-(-2)

Passing

Durant -- Head 2-6-0, 60 yards; D. DeLong 1-1-0, 16 yards

Wilton -- Ormsby 9-19-2, 58 yards

Receiving

Durant -- Willkomm 1-33, N. DeLong 1-27, Tony Dillabough 1-16

Wilton -- Sawvell 5-51, Darting 2-6, Hull 1-1, Patrick Barszczewski 1-0

Davenport Central 28, Muscatine 25

Muscatine;7;0;18;0;--;25

Central;14;6;0;8;--;28

First quarter

DC – Jadon Leach 5 run (Nate Hummel kick), 8:42.

Mus – Eli Gaye 5 pass from Sam Wieskamp (Christian Aguirre kick), 5:28

DC – Jadon Leach 15 run (Hummel kick), 3:16

Second quarter

DC – Sam Strang 1 run (Kick blocked), 3:30

Third quarter

Mus – Takpor TIah 70 interception return (Aguirre kick no good), 4:13

Mus – Zach Hardy 56 pass from Wieskamp (Aguirre kick no good), 2:08

Mus – Tim Nimely 29 run (Conversion failed), 1:42.

Fourth quarter

DC – Strang 1 run (Run successful), 37.5

Team statistics

;Musc;DC

First downs;10;17

Rushes-yards;30-163;52-279

Passing yards;144;77

Comp-Att-Int;9-19-0;8-18-2

Punts-avg;4-33;4-34.7

Fumbles-lost;3-1; 2-2

Penalties-yards;12-93;9-82

Individual statistics

Rushing

Muscatine – Tim Nimely 23-127, Takpor Tiah 1-31, Mentor Cooper 1-11, Sam Wieskamp 5-(-6).

Central – Sam Strang 24-155, Jadon Leach 21-97, Mike Moran 7-27.

Passing

Muscatine – Wieskamp 9-19-0, 144 yards

Central – Moran 8-18-2, 77 yards

Receiving

Muscatine – Zach Hardy 3-82, Eli Gaye 5-40, Jake Draves 1-30, Tim Nimely 1-2

Central – Israel Taylor 5-51, Kevin Jones 2-17, Tim Johnson 1-9

Sophomores: Central 21, Muscatine 12

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments