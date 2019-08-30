Football
Area scores
Davenport Central 28, Muscatine 25
Durant 24, Wilton 0
Wapello 26, Louisa-Muscatine 12
Highland 56, Columbus 6
West Branch 28, West Liberty 6
Durant 24, Wilton 0
Durant;12;0;6;6;--;24
Wilton;0;0;0;0;--;0
First quarter
Durant -- Nolan DeLong 27 pass from Keagan Head (kick failed) 8:33
Durant -- Tevin Miller 44 interception return (pass failed), 7:18
Third quarter
Durant -- Jake Willkomm 33 pass from Head (run failed), 9:39
Fourth quarter
Durant -- Head 1 run (pass failed), 6:15
Team statistics
;Dur;Wil
First downs;19;8
Rushes-yards;48-309;28-72
Passing yards;76;58
Comp-Att-Int;3-7-0;9-19-2
Total plays-yards;55-385;47-130
Punts-avg.;2-32.5;4-39.0
Fumbles-lost;1-1;2-0
Penalties-yards;11-95;13-87
Individual statistics
Rushing
Durant -- Nolan DeLong 14-158, Drew DeLong 22-92, Brendan Paper 4-47, Keagan Head 7-10, Jake Willkomm 1-2
Wilton -- Jackson Hull 8-46, Mason Ormsby 18-19, Colby Sawvell 1-9, Anthony Darting 1-(-2)
Passing
Durant -- Head 2-6-0, 60 yards; D. DeLong 1-1-0, 16 yards
Wilton -- Ormsby 9-19-2, 58 yards
Receiving
Durant -- Willkomm 1-33, N. DeLong 1-27, Tony Dillabough 1-16
Wilton -- Sawvell 5-51, Darting 2-6, Hull 1-1, Patrick Barszczewski 1-0
Davenport Central 28, Muscatine 25
Muscatine;7;0;18;0;--;25
Central;14;6;0;8;--;28
First quarter
DC – Jadon Leach 5 run (Nate Hummel kick), 8:42.
Mus – Eli Gaye 5 pass from Sam Wieskamp (Christian Aguirre kick), 5:28
DC – Jadon Leach 15 run (Hummel kick), 3:16
Second quarter
DC – Sam Strang 1 run (Kick blocked), 3:30
Third quarter
Mus – Takpor TIah 70 interception return (Aguirre kick no good), 4:13
Mus – Zach Hardy 56 pass from Wieskamp (Aguirre kick no good), 2:08
Mus – Tim Nimely 29 run (Conversion failed), 1:42.
Fourth quarter
DC – Strang 1 run (Run successful), 37.5
Team statistics
;Musc;DC
First downs;10;17
Rushes-yards;30-163;52-279
Passing yards;144;77
Comp-Att-Int;9-19-0;8-18-2
Punts-avg;4-33;4-34.7
Fumbles-lost;3-1; 2-2
Penalties-yards;12-93;9-82
Individual statistics
Rushing
Muscatine – Tim Nimely 23-127, Takpor Tiah 1-31, Mentor Cooper 1-11, Sam Wieskamp 5-(-6).
Central – Sam Strang 24-155, Jadon Leach 21-97, Mike Moran 7-27.
Passing
Muscatine – Wieskamp 9-19-0, 144 yards
Central – Moran 8-18-2, 77 yards
Receiving
Muscatine – Zach Hardy 3-82, Eli Gaye 5-40, Jake Draves 1-30, Tim Nimely 1-2
Central – Israel Taylor 5-51, Kevin Jones 2-17, Tim Johnson 1-9
Sophomores: Central 21, Muscatine 12
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.