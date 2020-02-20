High school

Boys basketball
Davenport Central 68, Muscatine 51
MUSCATINE (4-17, 3-13) -- Briggs Miller 0-0 0-0 5 0, Braden Hufford 0-2 0-0 0 0, Trevor Diederichs 0-2 0-0 0 0, Reed Ulses 2-4 4-5 1 8, Sean Brown 0-0 2-2 3 2, Nick Scholz 0-1 0-0 0 0, Noah Yahn 2-8 0-0 1 4, Brady McDaniel 2-3 1-3 1 6, Bredyn Seaman 3-10 0-1 2 8, Waker Cler 2-4 0-0 0 4, Jake Thomas 3-3 0-0 0 6, Josh Dieckman 6-11 1-1 4 13. Totals 20-48 8-12 17 51.
CENTRAL (15-6, 13-3) -- Emarion Ellis 6-9 7-7 2 19, Amari Potter 3-7 0-0 0 7, John Miller 3-8 5-6 1 14, Josh Howlett 2-4 0-0 1 6, Kaiden Phillips 3-9 0-2 1 8, Kaden Johnson 0-2 0-0 0 0, Donovan Wakefield 2-6 0-0 3 4, Dajion Greer 3-3 3-3 2 10, Javari Terrell 0-0 0-0 1 0. Totals 22-48 15-18 11 68.
Central;8;19;22;19;--;68
Muscatine;10;4;16;21;--;51
Halftime -- Central 27, Muscatine 14. 3-point goals -- Muscatine 2 (Diederichs 0-2, Yahn 0-4, Seaman 2-8, Cler 0-2); Central 8 (Ellis 0-3, Potter 1-2, Miller 3-4, Howlett 1-4, Wakefield 0-2, Greer 1-1). Rebounds -- Muscatine 27, Central 23. Turnovers -- Muscatine 21, Central 18. Fouled out -- Muscatine (Miller); Central (none).
Sophomores -- Muscatine 61, Central 58.
Wrestling
Iowa state tournament
At Wells Fargo Arena, Des Moines
Thursday's results
Class 3A
Teams – 1. Waverly-Shell Rock 33; 2. Southeast Polk 32; 3. Fort Dodge 27; 4. Linn-Mar 23.5; 5. Johnston 22; 6. Bettendorf 21.5; 7. North Scott 19.5; 8. Norwalk 19; 9. Iowa City West 17.5; 10. Cedar Rapids Kennedy 17; T30. Clinton 4; T30. Davenport West 4; 36. Pleasant Valley 3.5; T37. Muscatine 3; T47. Davenport Central 1.
First round
(Locals only)
126 – Cullan Schriever (Mason City) tech. fall Mason Crabtree (Muscatine), 15-0 (2:05)
160 -- Nick Bonanno (Indianola) major dec. Cedric Castillo (Muscatine), 14-5
170 -- Zach Campbell (North Scott) dec. Tim Nimely (Muscatine), 8-5
285 -- Togeh Deseh (Muscatine) dec. Cayden Lovett (Dubuque Hempstead), 5-2
First-round consolation
(Locals only)
126 -- Sam Stevens (Clear Creek Amana) pinned Crabtree (Muscatine), 1:57
160 -- Max Derry (Dowling) dec. Castillo (Muscatine), 5-4
170 -- Nimely (Muscatine) dec. Ryan Myers (WDM Valley), 8-6
Class 2A
Teams -- 1. West Delaware 24; 2. Osage 16; T3. Crestwood-Cresco 14; T3. Sergeant Bluff-Luton 14; T3. West liberty 14; T6. Red Oak 13; T6. Union-LaPorte City 13; 8. Winterset 12.5; 9. Solon 12; 10. Bondurant-Farrar 11.5; 11. Davenport Assumption 11; T27. Camanche 6; T27. Maquoketa 6; 36. Central DeWitt 4; 54. Columbus Community 3; 74. Tipton 0.
First round
(locals only)
106 -- Lane Scorpil (Columbus) major dec. Easton O'Brien (Atlantic), 11-0
113 -- Jonathon Burnette (Spirit Lake Park) pinned Alex Beaver (West Liberty), 1:28.
138 -- Issac Bryan (Sergeant Bluff-Luton) dec. Talen Dengler (West Liberty), 10-6
152 -- Will Esmoil (West Liberty) pinned Bryce Cole (Van Meter-Earlham), 3:24.
220 -- Kobe Simon (West Liberty) pinned Cayden Meskan (Gilbert), :27.
First-round consolation
(Locals only)
113 -- Beaver (West Liberty) pinned Dawson Bonnett (Albia)
138 -- Dengler (West Liberty) pinned Carson Burchland (East Marshall - LeGrand), 3:57
285 -- Chase Crooks (Charles City) dec. Cole Miller (Central DeWitt), 2-1
Class 1A
Teams -- 1. Don Bosco - Gilbertville 19; T2. Lisbon 15.5; T2. West Sioux-Hawarden 15.5; 4. Underwood 14; 5. Mount Ayr 9; 6. Denver 8; T7. Central Springs 6; T7. Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 6; T7. Logan-Magnolia 6; 10 North Linn 5; 11. Cascade 4; 20. Wilton 3.5; T21. Midland 3; T31. Durant 0; T31. Wapello 0; T31. North Cedar 0; T31. Bellevue 0; T31. Northeast 0; T31. Louisa-Muscatine 0.
First round
(locals only)
113 -- Clayton Mcdonough (Central Springs) pinned Noah Grage (Durant), :51.
126 -- Kael Brisker (Wilton) tech fall Jakson Cobb (Wayne-Corydon), 21-6 4:59
132 -- Easton Larson (Con Bosco) pinned Mitchell Moore (Wapello) 1:43
138 -- Heath Moyer (North Linn) major dec. Christopher Ewart (Wapello), 13-1
145 -- Daniel Meeker (Wapello) dec. Gabe Mcgeough (MFL), 8-2
182 -- Coy Baker (Wilton) pinned Brady Langloss (Wayne-Corydon), 4:47
285 -- Barrett Pitt (Logan Magnolia) dec. Gabe Hayes (Louisa-Muscatine), 5-1; Briggs Hartley (Wilton) pinned Keegan Akers (Mediapolis), 1:04
First-round consolation
(Locals only)
113 -- Sean Thompson (Logan-Magnolia) pinned Grage (Durant), 1:26
132 -- Gunnar Larsen (ACGC) dec. Moore (Wapello), 8-4
138 -- Ewart (Wapello) dec. Hunter Hanner (Westwood), 10-3
285 -- Gabe Hayes (Louisa-Muscatine) pinned Jose Rodriguez (West Sioux), 5:25
Boys basketball
Iowa postseason pairings
Class 1A District 8
Thursday's results
At WACO -- WACO 46, Winfield-Mount Union 38
At Burlington -- New London 53, Wapello 42; Burlington Notre Dame 83, Sigourney 31
At Pekin -- Pekin 64, Holy Trinity 45
Class 2A District 9
Thursday's results
At Camanche -- Williamsburg 59, Durant 45; Camanche 87, Mid-Prairie 42
New London 53, Wapello 42
Wapello -- Caden Thomas 9 5-6 23, Maddox Griffin 4 3-4 12, Rhett Smith 2 0-2 4, Griffin Mears 1 0-1 3, Hector Zepeda 0 0-0 0, Aiden Housman 0 0-0 0, Totals 16 8-13 42.
New London -- Kade Benjamin 6 7-8 19, Grant Swanson 6 3-5 15, Blaise Porter 3 5-6 13, Markel Luckett 2 0-1 4, Devon Swanson 1 0-2 2, Demontae Watkins 0 0-0 0, Totals 18 15-20 53.
Halftime -- WAP 24, NL 17. Three-point goals -- WAP 2, (Mears, Griffin); NL 2, (Porter 2). Team fouls -- WAP 14, NL 13.