high school

Boys basketball
MAC Saturday's scores
Davenport West 70, Muscatine 48
Maquoketa 80, Clinton 55
Area
Saturday's scores
Wapello 69, Lone Tree 42
Davenport West 70, Muscatine 48
MUSCATINE (3-6, 3-4) -- Braden Hufford 5-11 0-0 15, Reed Ulses 1-3 0-0 2, Noah Yahn 0-5 0-0 0, Waker Cler 5-11 2-5 14, Josh Dieckman 3-7 1-2 7, Dante Lee 1-7 0-0 2, Trevor Diederichs 1-3 0-0 3, Jaimie Martinez 1-2 0-0 3, Aidan Daufeldt 1-1 0-0 2, Miles Melendez 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 18-50 3-7 48.
DAVENPORT WEST (4-2, 4-2) -- Jermaine Gardner 5-9 5-5 16, Phearless Caruthers 0-2 1-2 1, NaZion Caruthers 4-9 0-0 9, John Miller 5-13 5-8 17, Aldane Barrett 8-11 0-0 16, Diontray Whitney 1-4 0-0 3, Zach Paustian 1-3 0-1 2, John Michael Thornton 2-3 2-2 6, Alec Shipley 0-1 0-0 0, Jalil Payne 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-55 13-18 70.
Muscatine;11;12;10;15;--;48
Dav. West;25;18;4;23;--;70
3-point goals -- Muscatine 9-28 (Hufford 5-10, Cler 2-6, Diederichs 1-2, Martinez 1-2, Yahn 0-4, Lee 0-4); West 5-16 (Miller 2-6, N. Caruthers 1-3, Gardner 1-3, Whitney 1-4). Rebounds -- Muscatine 28 (Ulses 10); West 33 (Barrett 14, N. Caruthers 8). Turnovers -- Muscatine 13, West 6. Total fouls -- Muscatine 14, West 5. Fouled out -- none.
Sophomores: West 57, Muscatine 51
Wapello 69, Lone Tree 42
WAPELLO -- Griffin Mears 0 0-0 0 0, Maddox Griffin 7 0-0 2 15, Tade Parsons 7 1-2 2 16, Trenton Murray 5 0-0 2 11, Briar Holmes 2 0-0 0 4, Hector Zepeda 1 0-0 2 2, Caden Thomas 6 0-0 1 12, Dawson Holmes 0 0-0 0 0, Rhett Smith 4 1-2 2 9. Totals 32 2-4 11 69
LONE TREE -- Nick Floyd 0 0-0 0 0, Cade Patterson 1 0-0 2 3, Alex Viner 2 0-2 2 4, Matt Fellows 0 0-0 0 0, Cade Shield 3 0-0 3 6, Adam Knock 3 2-2 0 8, Drew Gaulley 1 0-0 0 3, Aiden Forbes 3 0-0 0 6, Tyler Bell 3 1-2 0 7, Mitchell Koedam 1 3-4 0 5. Totals 17 6-10 7 42
Wapello;16;20;12;21;--;69
Lone Tree;3;12;12;15;--;42
3-point goals -- Wapello 3 (Griffin, Parsons, Murray); Lone Tree 2 (Patterson, Gaulley). Total fouls -- Wapello 11, Lone Tree 7. Fouled out -- none.
Girls basketball
MAC Saturday's scores
Maquoketa 48, Clinton 20
Muscatine 63, Davenport West 37
Area
Saturday's scores
Wapello 42, Lone Tree 19
Muscatine 63, Davenport West 37
DAVENPORT WEST (1-5, 1-5 MAC) -- Kaitlyn Powell 7-15 8-12 22, Kylee Devore 3-9 1-2 7, Madeline White 2-4 1-2 5, Abby Smith 1-3 0-0 2, Elizabeth Paustian 0-1 1-2 1, Ashley Smith 0-1 0-0 0, Ashlyn Utterback 0-4 0-0 0, Sarah Madden 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 13-38 11-18 37.
MUSCATINE (4-5, 4-4 MAC) -- Zoey Long 9-19 0-0 23, Grace Bode 4-6 0-0 10, Madi Petersen 4-11 0-1 8, Karly Ricketts 3-4 0-0 8, Mya Jansen 2-5 0-0 5, Meadow Freers 2-5 0-0 4, Avarie Eagle 1-3 0-0 3, Emma Zillig 1-5 0-0 2, Ashlyn McGinnis 0-3 0-0 0, Sophia Thomas 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 26-62 0-1 63.
West;9;9;5;14;--;37
Muscatine;18;10;23;12;--;63
3-point goals -- West 0-4 (Powell 0-1, Utterback 0-2, White 0-1); Muscatine 11-23 (Long 5-8, Bode 2-3, Ricketts 2-3, Jansen 1-3, Eagle 1-3, McGinnis 0-1, Petersen 0-1, Zillig 0-1). Rebounds -- West 25 (Devore 9, Utterback 5); Muscatine 35 (Freers 9, Petersen 4, Long 4). Turnovers -- West 13, Muscatine 6. Fouled out -- none.
Wapello 42, Lone Tree 19
WAPELLO -- Serah Shafer 2 1-5 0 5, Sammy Ewart 3 3-4 0 12, Sam Palma 0 0-0 0 0, Quinn Veach 1 0-0 0 2, Lindsy Massner 3 3-5 3 9, Torrie Walker 0 0-0 0 0, Tatum Wolford 2 0-0 1 5, Morgan Richenberger 0 0-0 1 0, Toni Bohlen 3 0-0 2 7, Aysha Little 1 0-0 2 2. Totals 15 7-14 9 42
LONE TREE -- Ellen Carow 0 0-0 0 0, Skylar Smith 1 0-0 0 2, Chloe Mills 0 0-0 1 0, Josie Mullinnix 1 0-2 3 2, Maddie Jacque 2 0-0 4 4, Kasey Chown 3 5-6 2 11, Avery Grover 0 0-0 0 0, Madelyn McCullough 0 0-0 3 0. Totals 7 5-8 13 19
Wapello;9;13;17;13;--;42
Lone Tree;6;4;6;3;--;19
3-point goals -- Wapello 5 (Ewart 3, Wolford, Bohlen). Total fouls -- Wapello 9; Lone Tree 13. Fouled out -- none
Wrestling
J-Hawk Invitational
at Cedar Rapids Jefferson
Teams -- 1. Pleasant Valley 199.5, 2. West Des Moines Valley 182.5, 3. Alburnett 170, 4. Fort Madison 166, 5. Cedar Rapids Kennedy 165, 6. Muscatine 159, 7. Forest City 139.5, 8. Cedar Falls 136, 9. Boone 127, 10. Clinton 70.5, 11. Waterloo East 62, 12. Cedar Rapids Jefferson 57, 13. Davenport North 54
Championship matches
106 -- Carter Fadiga (Cedar Falls) pinned Henry Wiseman (Fort Madison), 1:45; 113 -- Nate Bierma (West Des Moines Valley) pinned Emmett Kruse (Fort Madison), 2:11; 120 -- Ty Solverson (Boone) pinned Dylan Fallacaro (West Des Moines Valley) 2:49; 126 -- Brody Neighbor (Alburnett) dec. Kellen Moore (Forest City), 4-3; 132 -- Brock Moore (Forest City) dec. Colin Falck (Cedar Rapids Kennedy), 5-4; 138 -- Gavin Wiseman (Fort Madison) pinned Hunter Meyrer (Pleasant Valley), 3:23; 145 -- Carson Klostermann (Alburnett) pinned Gage Stevens (Muscatine), 3:15; 152 -- Theron Castle (West Des Moines Valley) dec. Divion Ocheltree (Cedar Rapids Kennedy), 4-3; 160 -- Caleb Corbin (West Des Moines Valley) major dec. Ashten Corbin (Clinton), 13-5; 170 -- Tim Nimely (Muscatine) pinned Ryan Kammerer (Pleasant Valley), 1:33; 182 -- Jayden Angle (Boone) dec. Collin Flannagan (Cedar Rapids Kennedy), 12-6; 195 -- Taner Harvey (Boone) dec. Reese Moore (Forest City), 7-0; 220 -- Cael Knox (Cedar Rapids Kennedy) pinned Luke Vonderhaar (Pleasant Valley), 1:40; 285 -- Togeh Deseh (Muscatine) dec. Bryan Jurado (West Des Moines Valley), 1-0
Local place winners
106 -- 5. Gavin McLeod (Muscatine); 126 -- 6. Garrett Head (Muscatine); 138 -- 4. Mason Crabtree (Muscatine); 152 -- 6. Jett Fridley (Muscatine); 195 -- 5. Kaden Fisher (Muscatine); 220 -- 4. Nathan Beatty (Muscatine)
Ed Hadenfeldt Invitational
at Solon
Teams -- 1. Lisbon 288.5, 2. North Scott 259.5, 3. Cedar Rapids Prairie 177.5, 4. Pella 160.5, 5. West Liberty 156.5, 6. Solon 137, 7. Vinton-Shellsburg 95, 8. Iowa Valley 73, 9. Center Point-Urbana 62, 10. North Scott JV 48, 11. West Branch 29, 12. Solon JV 24.5, 13. North Cedar 14
Championship matches
106 -- Blake Gioimo (CR Prairie) tech fall Hunter Kegley (CR Prairie), 15-0 (2:16); 113 -- Trace Gephart (North Scott) dec. Hunter Kalous (CR Prairie), 5-0; 120 -- Brandon Paez (Lisbon) dec. Cole Whitehead (Center Point-Urbana), 5-1; 126 -- Cade Siebrecht (Lisbon) pinned Ryan Hancock (Pella), 3:58; 132 -- Quincy Happel (Lisbon) pinned Chase Porter (North Scott), 3:04; 138 -- Josh Connor (North Scott) tech fall Brady Ortner (Vinton-Shellsburg), 19-0 (5:10); 145 -- Robert Avila Jr. (Lisbon) pinned Peyton Westlin (North Scott), 3:09; 152 -- Lincoln Holub (Lisbon) dec. Caleb Ebert (Solon), 10-7; 160 -- Hayden Taylor (Solon) pinned Ryan Van Donselaar (Pella), 3:23; 170 -- Max Kohl (Lisbon) dec. Seth Madden (North Scott), 4-1; 182 -- Jamien Moore (Lisbon) dec. AJ Petersen (North Scott), 6-4; 195 -- Truman Krob (Lisbon) dec. Felipe Molina (West Liberty), 8-5; 220 -- Cole Clark (Lisbon) dec. Kobe Simon (West Liberty), 5-0; 285 -- Brant Baltes (Lisbon) pinned Kody Huisman (Pella), 1:25
Local place winners
106 -- 4. Colin Cassady (West Liberty); 120 -- 4. Alex Beaver (West Liberty); 132 -- 4. Diego Gonzales (West Liberty); 138 -- 3. Joshua Zeman (West Liberty); 152 -- 3. Drake Collins (West Liberty), 160 -- 3. Lake Newton (West Liberty)
Marion Invitational
Teams -- 1. Williamsburg 184, 2. Wilton 164.5, 3. Mount Vernon 161, 4. Cedar Rapids Xavier 159, 5. Atlantic-CAM 140.5, 6. Monticello 122, 7. North Linn 109, 8. Benton Community 105.5, 9. Grinnell 100.5, 10. Marion 99, 11. Maquoketa 93, 12. Keokuk 68, 13. Louisa-Muscatine 27
Championship matches
106 -- Cael Sampson (Monticello) pinned Gavin Jensen (Williamsburg), 1:45; 113 -- Kale Hansen (Monticello) dec. Tytan Guerrero (Williamsburg), 7-4; 120 -- Ethan Follmann (Atlantic-CAM) dec. Kayden Gryp (Williamsburg), 11-9; 126 -- Tate O`Shea (Keokuk) dec. Joe Weaver (Atlantic-CAM), 3-1; 132 -- Cael Bridgewater (North Linn) dec. Jackson Jaspers (Mount Vernon), 9-3; 138 -- Kael Brisker (Wilton) dec. Kain Luensman (Monticello), 9-3; 145 -- Christian Stanek (CR Xavier) major dec. Kam Royster (Williamsburg), 15-6; 152 -- Colton Cruse (Wilton) pinned Eli Rose (Grinnell), 5:35; 160 -- Caelen Shannon (CR Xavier) dec. Landon Kirby (Grinnell), 6-4; 170 -- Ivan Thomas (CR Xavier) pinned Kadin Stutzman (Atlantic-CAM), 5:13; 182 -- Austin Roos (Benton Community) pinned Jack Geels (Williamsburg), 2:15; 195 -- Nathan Rechkemmer (North Linn) tech fall Max Meade (Williamsburg), 17-1 (5:32); 220 -- Tyrrell Hughes (Wilton) pinned Clark Younggreen (Mount Vernon), 2:18; 285 -- Keean Kamerling (Mount Vernon) dec. Kamrin Steveson (Grinnell), 3-2
Local place winners
106 -- 3. Brody Brisker (Wilton); 113 -- 3. Garrett Burkle (Wilton); 160 -- 3. Kaden Shirk (Wilton), 4. Kendal Pugh (Louisa-Muscatine); 182 -- 5. Karson Willey (Wilton); 195 -- 3. Johnathan Lilly (Wilton), 220 - 4. Spencer Kessel (Louisa-Muscatine)
Trojan duals
Chariton 42, Durant 24
106 -- Haddon Anderson (CHAR) pinned Carlie Jo Fusco, 0:40; 113 -- Leah Chandler (CHAR) won by forfeit; 120 -- Ethan Gast (DURA) pinned Jacob Chapman, 0:56; 126 -- Noah Grage (DURA) won by forfeit; 132 -- Ellie Fuller-Long (DURA) pinned Jada Kelley-James, 1:51; 138 -- Double forfeit; 145 -- Double forfeit; 152 -- Zach Young (CHAR) won by forfeit; 160 -- Tyler Govaert (CHAR) won by forfeit; 170 -- Cameron Ruggiero (DURA) won by forfeit; 182 -- Double forfeit; 195 -- Jayden Allen-Winston (CHAR) pinned Dylan Grage, 0:23; 220 -- J.R. McDonough (CHAR) pinned Nicholas Poston, 0:43; 285 -- Dallas Furman (CHAR) def. Dakota Adams, (Injury)
Durant 48, Montezuma 18
106 -- Carlie Jo Fusco (DURA) won by forfeit; 113 -- Double forfeit; 120 -- Ethan Gast (DURA) won by forfeit; 126 -- Noah Grage (DURA) won by forfeit; 132 -- Ellie Fuller-Long (DURA) won by forfeit; 138 -- Double forfeit; 145 -- Derek Fry (MONT) won by foreit; 152 -- Kenny Salemi (DURA) won by forfeit; 160 -- Double forfeit; 170 -- Cameron Ruggiero (DURA) won by forfeit; 182 -- Dylan Grage (DURA) won by forfeit; 195 -- Nicholas Poston (DURA) won by forfeit; 220 -- Martavious Knox (MONT) pinned Dakota Adams, 1:19; 285 -- Kennen Roadcap (MONT) won by forfeit
North Mahaska 36, Durant 32
106 -- Matt German (NOMA) pinned Carlie Jo Fusco, 0:48; 113 -- Double forfeit; 120 -- Ethan Gast (DURA) major dec. Paul De Jong, 12-4; 126 -- Noah Grage (DURA) pinned Jalayna Shipley, 0:31; 132 -- Ellie Fuller-Long (DURA) pinned Lauren Basicilio, 1:01; 138 -- Michael DeJong (NOMA) won by forfeit; 145 -- Wyatt VanWheelden (NOMA) won by forfeit; 152 -- Andy Knockel (NOMA) won by forfeit; 160 -- Noah Jedlicka (NOMA) won by forfeit; 170 -- Cameron Ruggiero (DURA) pinned Libby Groom, 0:44; 182 -- Double forfeit; 195 -- Dylan Grage (DURA) major dec. Hayden Jones, 12-1; 220 -- Nicholas Poston (DURA) pinned Jakob Clark, 1:44; 285 -- Trace Goemaat (NOMA) pinned Dakota Adams, 1:36
Pleasantville 64, Durant 12
106 -- Jesse Smith (PLEA) pinned Carlie Jo Fusco, 2:54; 113 -- Double forfeit; 120 -- Ethan Gast (DURA) pinned Tyler Gibson, 1:14; 126 -- Caleb Cook (PLEA) major dec. Noah Grage, 12-1; 132 -- Trevor Nickel (PLEA) pinned Ellie Fuller-Long, 0:27; 138 -- Kitt Lundy (PLEA) won by forfeit; 145 -- Silas Koenig (PLEA) won by forfeit; 152 -- Jacob Hiemstra (PLEA) won by forfeit; 160 -- Ross Stephens (PLEA) won by forfeit; 170 -- Dillen Ammons (PLEA) pinned Cameron Ruggiero, 0:37; 182 -- Dylan Grage (DURA) pinned Isaac Mann, 3:33; 195 -- Alex Swanson (PLEA) pinned Nicholas Poston, 3:49; 220 -- Trevot Daggett (PLEA) pinned Dakota Adams, 1:13; 285 -- Matthew Kauffman (PLEA) won by forfeit
WACO Warrior Invitational
Teams -- 1. New London 134, 2. Mid-Prairie 122, 3. Pekin 118.5, 4. Wapello 118, 5. Mediapolis 89.5, T6. HVL, Victor 81, T6. Moravia 81, 8. Highland Riverside 79.5, 9. Bellevue 71, 10. Baxter 63, T11. English Valleys-Tri County 55, T11. Washington 55, 13. Wayne, Corydon 42
Championship matches
106 -- Easton Schlabaugh (Highland) dec. Dalton Ervin (Moravia), 4-1; 113 -- Bryce Thompson (Highland) pinned Grady Gunn (Mediapolis), 5:04; 120 -- Marcel Lopez (New London) pinned Cole Smith (Baxter), 3:27; 126 -- Ethan Kupka (HLV, Victor) dec. Valenzuela (Highland), 4-4; 132 -- Ty Moore (English Valleys-Tri County) pinned Brody Sternhagen (HLV, Victor), 4:56; 138 -- Quinten Aney (Mediapolis) pinned Michael Jones (Pekin), 0:42; 145 -- Dominic Lopez (New London) tech fall Jakson Cobb (Wayne, Corydon), 19-4 (4:31); 152 -- Josh Glendening (New London) dec. Cael Baker (Pekin), 8-1; 160 -- Connor Golston (Moravia) pinned Chase Greiner (Washington), 2:54; 170 -- Boden Pickle (New London) pinned Ethan Martin (Moravia), 0:21; 182 -- Mason Juhl (Pekin) def. Jacob Waller (Bellevue), disqualification; 195 -- Cael Garvey (Mid-Prairie) pinned Donovan Babcock (Cardinal Community), 2:44; 220 -- Josh Wallington (Mid-Prairie) pinned Micah Kearns (Baxter), 1:04; 285 -- Gannon Callahan (Mid-Prairie) pinned Chad Kent (Wayne, Corydon), 1:06
Local place winners
106 -- 3. Dawson Tipps (Wapello); 113 -- 3. Zach Harrbison (Wapello); 120 -- 6. Garret Dickey (Wapello); 126 -- 3. Mathew Helsher (Wapello); 132 -- 5. Jacob Chamberlin (Wapello); 138 -- 3. Chase Witte (Wapello); 145 -- 3. Christopher Ewart (Wapello); 152 -- 5. Evan Ross (Wapello); 160 -- 5. Caleb Ealey (Wapello); 170 -- 6. Macuen West (Wapello); 220 -- 4. Jacob Miller (Wapello)
Boys swimming
46th annual Grayhound Invite
at Burlington
Team results -- 1. Davenport Central 383, 2. Muscatine 342, 3. Ottumwa 327, 4. Burlington 326, 5. Centerville 270, 6. Clinton 204, 7. Keokuk 171
200 medley relay -- 1. Central (Seibert, Tolle, Hopewell, Sullivan) 1:45.45, 2. Muscatine 1:49.21, 3. Ottumwa 1:53.17
200 freestyle -- 1. Kevin Kretz (Ott) 1:51.14, 2. Brody Thomas (Central) 1:58.65, 3. Carson Shively (Ott) 1:59.48
200 IM -- 1. John Contrell (Burl) 2:09.77, 2. Brendan Worster (Keok) 2:11.04, 3. Austin Seibert (Central) 2:17.27
50 freestyle -- 1. Ryan Boeding (Musc) 22.00, 2. Carter Sullivan (Central) 22.94, 3. Nolan Rucker (Musc) 23.68
100 butterfly -- 1. Kyle Hopewell (Central) 51.93, 2. Austin Seibert (Central) 1:01.90, 3. Devin Myhr (Center) 1:03.34
100 freestyle -- 1. Ryan Boeding (Musc) 49.16, 2. Kevin Kretz (Ott) 49.40, 3. Carter Sullivan (Central) 51.37
500 freestyle -- 1. John Cottrell (Burl) 5:08.20, 2. Dakota Dahlke (Musc) 5:27.75, 3. Brody Thomas (Central) 5:28.24
200 freestyle relay -- 1. Ottumwa (Bazin, Calhoun, Thomason, Kretz) 1:36.97, 2. Burlington 1:38.74, 3. Centerville 1:39.54
100 backstroke -- 1. Kyle Hopewell (Central) 56.69, 2. Brendan Worster (Keok) 58.77, 3. Gavin Hopewell (Central) 1:05.49
100 breaststroke -- 1. Devin Myhr (Center) 1:08.59, 2. Keegan Tolle (Central) 1:08.76, 3. Alex Thurston (Musc) 1:10.78
400 freestyle relay -- 1. Central (Seibert, Hopewell, Sullivan, Thomas) 3:28.83, 2. Ottumwa 3:32.10, 3. Muscatine 3:36.42.