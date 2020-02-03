Boys basketball

Iowa AP poll

Class 4A
 RecordPtsPrv
1. Iowa City West (8)13-11061
2. Ankeny Centennial (2)15-1954
3. Dubuque, Senior (1)13-1835
4. Waterloo West13-2717
5. North Scott14-1576
6. Cedar Falls11-2562
7. C.B. Abe Lincoln16-1478
8. Waukee11-2463
9. Dubuque, Hempstead12-3149
10. Valley, West Des Moines11-511NR
 

Others receiving votes: Ankeny 7, Indianola 5, Davenport Central 4, Sioux City, East 3.

Class 3A
 RecordPtsPrv
1. Marion (7)15-11032
T2. Carroll (1)13-1914
T2. Assumption (3)12-2913
4. Norwalk12-3741
5. Mount Vernon14-2646
6. Pella12-4455
7. Glenwood12-3388
8. Clear Lake14-23510
9. MOC-Floyd Valley14-3277
10. Winterset12-3129
 

Others receiving votes: Center Point-Urbana 6, Algona 5, Clear Creek-Amana 5, Keokuk 4, Central DeWitt 3, Ballard 1, Le Mars 1.

Class 2A
 RecordPtsPrv
1. West Sioux (8)17-01071 
2. Treynor16-1892
3. North Linn (2)16-0863
4. Van Meter (1)17-0815
5. Camanche14-2644
6. Boyden-Hull15-2487
7. Dyersville Beckman14-3366
8. Aplington-Parkersburg14-12510
9. West Branch14-1248
10. Western Christian13-3209
 

Others receiving votes: Monticello 9, Des Moines Christian 4, A-H-S-TW, Avoca 4, Albia 3, Osage 2, Pella Christian 2, South Central Calhoun 1.

Class 1A
 RecordPtsPrv
1. Easton Valley (6)15-01021
2. WACO, Wayland (3)17-0922 
3. West Fork, Sheffield (1)17-1863
4. Lake Mills16-1774
5. Algona Garrigan (1)15-2566
6. South O'Brien, Paullina15-2509
7. St. Mary's, Remsen14-2407
8. Montezuma14-2235
9. Martensdale-St. Marys15-2228
10. Boyer Valley, Dunlap15-111NR
 

Others receiving votes: Don Bosco, Gilbertville 8, Notre Dame, Burlington 7, Springville 7, Highland, Riverside 6, Lamoni 5, Mount Ayr 4, Newell-Fonda 2, Pekin 2, Belle Plaine 2, Madrid 1, Siouxland Community Christian 1, Meskwaki Settlement School 1.

MAC standings

;;Conf;;Overall

;;W;L;W;L

North Scott;10;0;14;1

Assumption;9;2;13;2

Davenport Central;9;2;11;4

Davenport North;7;2;10;4

Bettendorf;4;6;4;11

Pleasant Valley;3;8;7;8

Muscatine;3;8;3;12

Clinton;1;9;1;13

Davenport West;0;9;2;10

Monday's score

Assumption 44, Bettendorf 39

Today's games

Bettendorf at Clinton

Burlington at Assumption

Davenport North at Muscatine

North Scott at Davenport Central

Pleasant Valley at Davenport West

Girls basketball

MAC standings

;Conf;Overall

;;W;L;W;L

North Scott;12;0;16;0

Davenport North;10;1;12;3

Bettendorf;8;4;11;6

Assumption;8;5;11;5

Muscatine;7;6;10;8

Davenport Central;4;8;7;9

Pleasant Valley;4;8;7;10

Davenport West;1;10;1;13

Clinton;0;12;1;15

Today's games

Burlington at Assumption, 6 p.m.

Clinton at Bettendorf

Davenport Central at North Scott

Davenport West at Pleasant Valley

Muscatine at Davenport North

Wrestling

Iowa sectional assignments

Saturday's meets

Class 2A

At Assumption -- Camanche, Central DeWitt, Columbus/Winfield-Mount Union, Davenport Assumption, Tipton, West Liberty

Class 1A

At West Branch -- Durant, Iowa City Regina, Lone Tree, Louisa-Muscatine, Wapello, West Branch, Wilton

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments