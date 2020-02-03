Boys basketball
Iowa AP poll
|Class 4A
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Iowa City West (8)
|13-1
|106
|1
|2. Ankeny Centennial (2)
|15-1
|95
|4
|3. Dubuque, Senior (1)
|13-1
|83
|5
|4. Waterloo West
|13-2
|71
|7
|5. North Scott
|14-1
|57
|6
|6. Cedar Falls
|11-2
|56
|2
|7. C.B. Abe Lincoln
|16-1
|47
|8
|8. Waukee
|11-2
|46
|3
|9. Dubuque, Hempstead
|12-3
|14
|9
|10. Valley, West Des Moines
|11-5
|11
|NR
Others receiving votes: Ankeny 7, Indianola 5, Davenport Central 4, Sioux City, East 3.
|Class 3A
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Marion (7)
|15-1
|103
|2
|T2. Carroll (1)
|13-1
|91
|4
|T2. Assumption (3)
|12-2
|91
|3
|4. Norwalk
|12-3
|74
|1
|5. Mount Vernon
|14-2
|64
|6
|6. Pella
|12-4
|45
|5
|7. Glenwood
|12-3
|38
|8
|8. Clear Lake
|14-2
|35
|10
|9. MOC-Floyd Valley
|14-3
|27
|7
|10. Winterset
|12-3
|12
|9
Others receiving votes: Center Point-Urbana 6, Algona 5, Clear Creek-Amana 5, Keokuk 4, Central DeWitt 3, Ballard 1, Le Mars 1.
|Class 2A
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. West Sioux (8)
|17-0
|107
|1
|2. Treynor
|16-1
|89
|2
|3. North Linn (2)
|16-0
|86
|3
|4. Van Meter (1)
|17-0
|81
|5
|5. Camanche
|14-2
|64
|4
|6. Boyden-Hull
|15-2
|48
|7
|7. Dyersville Beckman
|14-3
|36
|6
|8. Aplington-Parkersburg
|14-1
|25
|10
|9. West Branch
|14-1
|24
|8
|10. Western Christian
|13-3
|20
|9
Others receiving votes: Monticello 9, Des Moines Christian 4, A-H-S-TW, Avoca 4, Albia 3, Osage 2, Pella Christian 2, South Central Calhoun 1.
|Class 1A
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Easton Valley (6)
|15-0
|102
|1
|2. WACO, Wayland (3)
|17-0
|92
|2
|3. West Fork, Sheffield (1)
|17-1
|86
|3
|4. Lake Mills
|16-1
|77
|4
|5. Algona Garrigan (1)
|15-2
|56
|6
|6. South O'Brien, Paullina
|15-2
|50
|9
|7. St. Mary's, Remsen
|14-2
|40
|7
|8. Montezuma
|14-2
|23
|5
|9. Martensdale-St. Marys
|15-2
|22
|8
|10. Boyer Valley, Dunlap
|15-1
|11
|NR
Others receiving votes: Don Bosco, Gilbertville 8, Notre Dame, Burlington 7, Springville 7, Highland, Riverside 6, Lamoni 5, Mount Ayr 4, Newell-Fonda 2, Pekin 2, Belle Plaine 2, Madrid 1, Siouxland Community Christian 1, Meskwaki Settlement School 1.
MAC standings
;;Conf;;Overall
;;W;L;W;L
North Scott;10;0;14;1
Assumption;9;2;13;2
Davenport Central;9;2;11;4
Davenport North;7;2;10;4
Bettendorf;4;6;4;11
Pleasant Valley;3;8;7;8
Muscatine;3;8;3;12
Clinton;1;9;1;13
Davenport West;0;9;2;10
Monday's score
Assumption 44, Bettendorf 39
Today's games
Bettendorf at Clinton
Burlington at Assumption
Davenport North at Muscatine
North Scott at Davenport Central
Pleasant Valley at Davenport West
Girls basketball
MAC standings
;Conf;Overall
;;W;L;W;L
North Scott;12;0;16;0
Davenport North;10;1;12;3
Bettendorf;8;4;11;6
Assumption;8;5;11;5
Muscatine;7;6;10;8
Davenport Central;4;8;7;9
Pleasant Valley;4;8;7;10
Davenport West;1;10;1;13
Clinton;0;12;1;15
Today's games
Burlington at Assumption, 6 p.m.
Clinton at Bettendorf
Davenport Central at North Scott
Davenport West at Pleasant Valley
Muscatine at Davenport North
Wrestling
Iowa sectional assignments
Saturday's meets
Class 2A
At Assumption -- Camanche, Central DeWitt, Columbus/Winfield-Mount Union, Davenport Assumption, Tipton, West Liberty
Class 1A
At West Branch -- Durant, Iowa City Regina, Lone Tree, Louisa-Muscatine, Wapello, West Branch, Wilton
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.