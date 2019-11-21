Football

Iowa playoffs

Championship

Thursday's scores

Eight-player

Don Bosco 35, Audubon 19

Class A

West Hancock 21, Grundy Center 17

Class 3A

Western Dubuque 37, Solon 17

Today's games

Class 1A

Van Meter (12-0) vs. West Lyon (11-1), 10 a.m.

Class 2A

OABCIG (12-0) vs. Waukon (12-0), 1 p.m.

Class 4A

West Des Moines Valley (12-0) vs. Dowling Catholic (11-1), 7 p.m.

Class A District 6 teams

First team

Offense

Belle Plaine -- Luke DeMeulenaere, jr.; Jaxon Kressley, jr.; Chase Wickwire, fr.

BGM -- Noah Beck, sr.; Joe Kasal, jr.; Marshall Roudabush, sr.

Cardinal -- Griffin Greiner, so.; Maddux Jones, so.

Durant -- Nolan DeLong, fr.; Joe Lilienthal, sr.; Jake Willkomm, sr.

Highland -- Cole Adamson, sr.; Mason McFarland, sr.

Pekin -- Cael Lyle, jr.; Kennan Winn, sr.

Defense

Belle Plaine -- Ethan Allie, sr.; Ben DeMeulenaere, fr.; Eli Ehlen, so.

BGM -- Eric Cadden, jr.; Jordan Kriegel, sr.; Tanner Wright, jr.

Durant -- Marcus Engstler, sr.

Highland -- Zack Lasek, sr.

Second team (locals only)

Durant -- Logan Callison, sr.; Lucas Callison, sr.; Keagan Head, jr.

Honorable mention (locals only)

Durant -- Brian Graves, jr.; Brendan Paper, sr.

Golden Award

Durant -- Drew DeLong, sr.

Offensive MVP: Noah Beck (BGM)

Defensive MVP: Jordan Kriegel (BGM)

Offensive lineman MVP: Joe Lilienthal (Durant)

Defensive lineman MVP: Ethan Allie (Belle Plaine)

Kicker of the year: Omar Corona (BGM)

Punter of the year: Dylan Fry (Belle Plaine)

