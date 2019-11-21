Football
Iowa playoffs
Championship
Thursday's scores
Eight-player
Don Bosco 35, Audubon 19
Class A
West Hancock 21, Grundy Center 17
Class 3A
Western Dubuque 37, Solon 17
Today's games
Class 1A
Van Meter (12-0) vs. West Lyon (11-1), 10 a.m.
Class 2A
OABCIG (12-0) vs. Waukon (12-0), 1 p.m.
Class 4A
West Des Moines Valley (12-0) vs. Dowling Catholic (11-1), 7 p.m.
Class A District 6 teams
First team
Offense
Belle Plaine -- Luke DeMeulenaere, jr.; Jaxon Kressley, jr.; Chase Wickwire, fr.
BGM -- Noah Beck, sr.; Joe Kasal, jr.; Marshall Roudabush, sr.
Cardinal -- Griffin Greiner, so.; Maddux Jones, so.
Durant -- Nolan DeLong, fr.; Joe Lilienthal, sr.; Jake Willkomm, sr.
Highland -- Cole Adamson, sr.; Mason McFarland, sr.
Pekin -- Cael Lyle, jr.; Kennan Winn, sr.
Defense
Belle Plaine -- Ethan Allie, sr.; Ben DeMeulenaere, fr.; Eli Ehlen, so.
BGM -- Eric Cadden, jr.; Jordan Kriegel, sr.; Tanner Wright, jr.
Durant -- Marcus Engstler, sr.
Highland -- Zack Lasek, sr.
Second team (locals only)
Durant -- Logan Callison, sr.; Lucas Callison, sr.; Keagan Head, jr.
Honorable mention (locals only)
Durant -- Brian Graves, jr.; Brendan Paper, sr.
Golden Award
Durant -- Drew DeLong, sr.
Offensive MVP: Noah Beck (BGM)
Defensive MVP: Jordan Kriegel (BGM)
Offensive lineman MVP: Joe Lilienthal (Durant)
Defensive lineman MVP: Ethan Allie (Belle Plaine)
Kicker of the year: Omar Corona (BGM)
Punter of the year: Dylan Fry (Belle Plaine)
