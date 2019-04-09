Girls golf
Pleasant Valley 204, Muscatine 229
at Geneva (9-hole scores)
Medalist -- Erika Holmberg (PV)
Muscatine -- Ellie Howard 57, Sarah McKillip 56, Kate Manjoine 61, Hannah Reynolds 56, Makenzi Day 60, Kenni Hawkins 66
Girls soccer
Muscatine 5, Davenport North 0
Halftime -- Muscatine 2, North 0. Goals -- Jenna McLaughlin (Meredith Connor assist) 28th minute, McLaughlin (Trinity Christy assist) 30th minute, Natalie Lingle (Rios assist) 50th minute, Sophia Thomas 70th minute. Saves -- Muscatine, Gracie Brossart 5, Abigail Rhoades 1; North, Aerianna Trowers 3. Corners -- Muscatine 9, North 2. Records -- Muscatine 2-0; North 0-4.
Boys tennis
Bettendorf 9, Muscatine 0
Singles -- Yash Singh (Bett) def. Sam Wieskamp 6-0, 6-1; Jozef Proubcin (Bett) def. Luke Zobel 6-0, 6-1; Stuart Sweringen (Bett) def. James Solt 6-0, 6-0; Ryan Witcraft (Bett) def. Ethan Heth 6-0, 6-0; Ethan Herrmann (Bett) def. Ricardo Pena 6-0, 6-0; Jason McNab (Bett) def. Leo Garcia 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles -- Singh/Proubcin (Bett) def. Wieskamp/Zobel 6-0, 6-0; Witcraft/Herrmann (Bett) def. Solt/Heth 6-2, 6-1; Sweringen/McNab (Bett) def. Pena/Garcia 6-1, 6-1
Girls Tennis
Bettendorf 9, Muscatine 0
Singles -- Lydiah Kennedy (Bett) def Maria Engler (Mus) 6-0, 6-2; Mya Christensen (Bett) def Elise Finn (Mus) 6-1, 6-3; Elizabeth Alves (Bett) def Alexa Stroda (Mus) 6-0, 6-0; Dena Pyevich (Bett) def Azelynn Perkins (Mus) 6-2, 6-0; Sydney Stout (Bett) def Sophie Gabriel (Mus) 6-0, 6-0; Abbey Harrington (Bett) def Shelby Grady (Mus) 6-0, 6-1
Doubles -- Kennedy, Alves (Bett) def Engler, Finn (Mus) 6-1, 6-3; Christensen, Pyevich (Bett) def Stroda, Perkins (Mus) 6-0, 6-0; Stout, Harrington (Bett) def Gabriel, Grady (Mus) 6-0, 6-0
