Boys track and field
Iowa state meet
Thursday's results (top 3 + locals)
Class 4A
Teams (after four events) -- 1. Ames 20; 2. Cedar Falls 16; 3. Ankeny 13; 4. Lewis Central 11.5; T5. Western Dubuque 10; T5. Dubuque Hempstead 10; T5. Waukee 10; T8. Cedar Rapids Kennedy 8; T8. Dowling Catholic 8; T8. Linn-Mar 8
Finals
Discus -- 1. Logan Jones (Lewis Central) 185-10; 2. Cam Jones (CR Kennedy) 178-06; 3. Kaden Schilling (CR Prairie) 160-10
High jump -- 1. Grant Kelchen (Western Dubuque) 6-8; T2. Bryce Albaugh (Cedar Falls) 6-7; T2. Japannah Kellogg (Ames) 6-7
3,200 -- 1. Tim Sindt (Ankeny) 9:28.90; 2. Dylan Dolezal (Linn-Mar) 9:35.33; 3. David Holesinger (Dubuque Hempstead) 9:38.47
3,200 relay -- 1. Ames (Warrick, Akok, Kohut-Jackson, Akok) 7:51.95; 2. Cedar Falls (Eastman, Tomlyanovich, Conrad, O'Hair) 7:53.04; 3. Southeast Polk (Hanson, Schneider, Mash, West) 7:54.72
400 -- postponed to today at 2 p.m.
Preliminaries (locals only)
100 -- 22. Aaron Webb (Muscatine) 11.52; 24. Tim Nimely (Muscatine) 11.65
200 -- none
Shuttle hurdle relay -- none
Class 2A
Teams (after five events) -- T1. Bellevue 11; T1. Madrid 11; T1. Underwood 11; T4. New Hampton 10; T4. South Hamilton 10; T4. Dike-New Hartford 10; T4. Garner-Hayward-Ventura 10; T4. Mediapolis 10; T9. Dyserville Beckman 8; T9. Treynor 8; T9. Greene County 8 T9. Waukon 8; T13. Camanche 6; T16. West Liberty 5; T24. North Cedar 3; T28. Northeast 2
Finals
Shot put -- 1. Noah Fenske (New Hampton) 60-00.25; 2. Brady Sullivan (Waukon) 56-05.50; 3. Luke Stein (Regina) 52-08.75; 4. Spencer Daufeldt (West Liberty) 52-04.00
Long jump -- 1. Parker Kiewiet (Dike-NH) 22-10.75; 2. Colby Kafer (Greene County) 22-06.50; 3. Morgan Knock (Aplington-Parkersburg) 21-06.50; 11. Jake Willkomm (Durant) 20-02.75; 14. Mason Compton (Durant) 19-10.50
3,200 -- 1. Reece Smith (G-H-V) 9:11.33; 2. Jerry Jorgenson (Treynor) 9:35.10; 3. Sean McDermott (Madrid) 9:48.56; 21. Zach Hein (Wilton) 10:43.46
3,200 relay -- 1. South Hamilton (Peters, Hill, Berg, Grove) 8:01.23; 2. Underwood (Humphrey, Pearson, Savin, Wollan) 8:03.05; 3. Bellevue (Griebel, Sieverding, Penniston, Guenther) 8:08.75
400 -- 1. Jagger Gourley (Mediapolis) 48.75; 2. Evan Wulfekuhle (Beckman) 49.72; 3. Eric Campie (Camanche) 49.91; 13. Caden Thomas (Wapello) 52.03
Preliminaries (locals only)
100 -- 14. Ricky Pforts (Wapello) 11.61
200 -- 4. Jake Willkomm (Durant) 22.53; 18. Brock Jeambey (Louisa-Muscatine) 23.42
Shuttle hurdle relay -- 20. West Liberty (Esmoli, Gingerich, Dengler, Feldman) 1:06.17
Girls track and field
Iowa state meet
Thursday's results (top 3 + locals)
Class 4A
Teams (after five events) -- 1. Waukee 24.33; T2. Southeast Polk 22; T2. Cedar Falls 22; 4. Ottumwa 21; 5. Johnston 12; 6. Iowa City Liberty 11; T7. Dowling Catholic 10; T7. Urbandale 10; T9. Lewis Central 8; T9. Linn-Mar 8; T9. Pleasant Valley 8
Finals
Discus -- 1. April Czarnecki (Urbandale) 133-03; 2. Lauren Payne (Lewis Central) 132-06; 3. Sarah Breitsprecker (Southeast Polk) 128-07
High jump -- 1. Layanna Green (Waukee) 5-6; 2. Sara Hoskins (Pleasant Valley) 5-6; 3. Mira Baccile (Dowling) 5-2
3,000 -- 1. Ashlyn Kenney (Iowa City Liberty) 10:04.09; 2. Brooklyn McKee (Johnston) 10:24.19; 3. Camille Jackson (Ames) 10:27.23; 23. Rylee Blake (Muscatine) 12:42.72
3,200 relay -- 1. Ottumwa (Mellin, Coulter, Bookin-Nosbisch, Bookin-Nosbisch) 9:13.85; 2. Southeast Polk (Hill, McGowan, Plummer, Blackford) 9:15.50; 3. Waukee (Schaffer, Bannister, Groathouse, Caraway) 9:23.02
400 -- 1. Mackenzie Michael (Cedar Falls) 55.64; 2. Auriona Kimbrough (Cedar Falls) 56.67; 3. Allison Bookin-Nosbisch (Ottumwa) 56.97
Preliminaries (locals only)
100 -- none
200 -- none
Shuttle hurdle relay -- postponed to today
Class 2A
Teams (after five events) -- 1. Panorama 15; 2. Aplington-Parkersburg 13; 3. Western Christian 12; T4. South Hardin 10; T4. Mid-Prairie 10; T4. West Liberty 10; 7. KP-WC 9; T8. ACGC 8; T8. Sheldon 8; T8. Williamsburg 8; T8. Tipton 8; T18. Louisa-Muscatine 5
Finals
Shot put -- 1. Brylie Zeisneiss (South Hardin) 46-05.00; 2. Jamie Kofron (Tipton) 42-11.00; 3. Hailey Gadbaw (Madrid) 40-04.50; 22. Samantha McConahay (Wapello) 33-06.25
Long jump -- 1. Macy Daufeldt (West Liberty) 17-07.75; 2. Ashlyn Albrecht (Sheldon) 17-01.50; 3. Bailey Beckman (Panorama) 16-11.25; 4. Kylee Sanders (Louisa-Muscatine) 16-08.75; 17. Kelsey Drake (Wilton) 16-00.50
3,000 -- 1. Marie Hostetler (Mid-Prairie) 10:12.89; 2. Kate Crawford (ACGC) 10:37.51; 3. Peyton Pogge (Tri-Center) 10:46.55; 18. Jimena Fierro (West Liberty) 11:44.24
3,200 relay -- 1. Western Christian (Nelson, Van'tHul, Heynen, Granstra) 9:24.76; 2. Williamsburg (Rathjen, Winegarden, Eichhorn, Schaefer) 9:45.33; 3. Jesup (O'Connor, VanderWerff, E. Treptow, A. Treptow) 9:45.93
400 -- 1. Sophia Jungling (Aplington-Parkersburg) 56.96; 2. Erika Kuntz (KP-WC) 57.06; 3. Kennedy Kramer (West Lyon) 57.21;12. Kortney Drake (Wilton) 1:01.36; 18. Abby Ryan (Durant) 1:02.47
Preliminaries (locals only)
100 -- 20. McKenna Hohenadel (Louisa-Muscatine) 13.28
200 -- 19. Meg Koenig (Durant) 27.28
Shuttle hurdle relay -- none
Boys soccer
Pleasant Valley 5, Muscatine 0
Halftime score – Pleasant Valley 2, Muscatine 0. Goals – Pleasant Valley, Isaac Ward (unassisted), 7th minute; Jack Roemer (unassisted), 21st minute; Jacob Holland (Bryce Rubel), 42nd minute; Nico Broussalian (unassisted), 84th minute; Rhys Ward (unassisted), 87th minute. Shots on goal – Pleasant Valley 9, Muscatine 4. Corner kicks – Pleasant Valley 2, Muscatine 4. Saves – Pleasant Valley, Gabe Johnson 4; Muscatine, Chris Pittman 5. Yellow cards – Pleasant Valley, Adrian Swanson (24th minute); Muscatine, Brennan Broders (37th minute); Pleasant Valley, Nico Broussalian (44th minute); Muscatine, Raul Medina (60th minute); Muscatine, Pittman (84th minute); Pleasant Valley, Jeremy Ramsey (90th minute).
Team records -- Pleasant Valley 14-1, 9-0 MAC; Muscatine 5-8, 4-5 MAC
