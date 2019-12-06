Boys basketball
Friday's scores
Area
Durant 70, West Liberty 48
Iowa City Regina 72, Wilton 48
Pekin 78, Columbus 18
Hillcrest Academy 60, Louisa-Muscatine 39
Winfield-Mount Union 50, Wapello 42
Girls basketball
Friday's scores
MAC
Assumption 81, Clinton 41
Davenport Central 41, Muscatine 34
Davenport North 56, Bettendorf 41
Davenport West at North Scott, late
Iowa area
Iowa City Regina 53, Wilton 38
Louisa-Muscatine 66, Hillcrest Academy 23
Pekin 55, Columbus 22
Wapello 51, Winfield-Mount Union 35
West Liberty 60, Durant 27
WAPELLO -- Holly Massner 7 0-1 14, Sammy Ewart 3 3-6 11, Serah Shafer 3 1-2 8, Eryka Dickey 1 5-6 7, Lindsy Massner 2 0-0 4, Mady Reid 2 0-1 4, Toni Bohlen 1 0-0 3, Aysha Little 0 0-0 0. Totals 19 9-16 51.
WINFIELD-MOUNT UNION -- Jobey Malone 7 2-3 16, Kyndal Townsley 3 2-2 10, Farrah Nelson 3 1-4 7, Bradie Buffington 1 0-1 2, Calee Sloan 0 0-0 0, Keely Malone 0 0-0 0, Jami Wilkerson 0 0-0 0, Ali Cockerham 0 0-0 0, Keetyn Townsley 0 0-0 0. Totals 14 5-10 35.
Halftime -- WAP 25, WMU 17. Three-point goals -- WAP 4, (Ewart 2, Shafer 1, Bohlen 1); WMU 2, (Townsley 2). Team fouls -- WAP 13, WMU 16.
Louisa-Muscatine 66, Hillcrest Academy 23
LOUISA-MUSCATINE -- Kylee Sanders 8 4-9 20, Hailey Sanders 7 0-0 14, Hanna McConnaha 3 3-3 9, Raegan Downing 4 0-2 8, McKenna Hohenadel 3 0-0 6, Destiney Miller 2 0-0 4, Emilee Truitt 1 0-2 2, Joslin Crumly 1 0-0 2, Abbie Kinsley 0 1-2 1, Totals 29 8-19 66.
Hilcrest Academy -- Yani Gutierrez 4 2-5 11, Leah Bontragor 3 0-1 6, Sarah Miller 2 0-3 4, Ether Hughes 1 0-1 2, Meredith Blossom 0 0-0 0, Sarera Gerber 0 0-0 0, Totals 10 2-10 23.
Halftime -- L-M 44, H 6. Three-point goals -- L-M 0, H 1, (Gutierrez 1) Team fouls -- L-M 16, H 12.
