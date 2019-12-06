Boys basketball

Friday's scores

Area

Durant 70, West Liberty 48

Iowa City Regina 72, Wilton 48

Pekin 78, Columbus 18

Hillcrest Academy 60, Louisa-Muscatine 39

Winfield-Mount Union 50, Wapello 42 

Girls basketball

Friday's scores

MAC

Assumption 81, Clinton 41

Davenport Central 41, Muscatine 34

Davenport North 56, Bettendorf 41

Davenport West at North Scott, late

Iowa area

Iowa City Regina 53, Wilton 38

Louisa-Muscatine 66, Hillcrest Academy 23

Pekin 55, Columbus 22

Wapello 51, Winfield-Mount Union 35

West Liberty 60, Durant 27

Wapello 51, Winfield-Mt Union 35

WAPELLO -- Holly Massner 7 0-1 14, Sammy Ewart 3 3-6 11, Serah Shafer 3 1-2 8, Eryka Dickey 1 5-6 7, Lindsy Massner 2 0-0 4, Mady Reid 2 0-1 4, Toni Bohlen 1 0-0 3, Aysha Little 0 0-0 0. Totals 19 9-16 51.

WINFIELD-MOUNT UNION -- Jobey Malone 7 2-3 16, Kyndal Townsley 3 2-2 10, Farrah Nelson 3 1-4 7, Bradie Buffington 1 0-1 2, Calee Sloan 0 0-0 0, Keely Malone 0 0-0 0, Jami Wilkerson 0 0-0 0, Ali Cockerham 0 0-0 0, Keetyn Townsley 0 0-0 0. Totals 14 5-10 35.

Halftime -- WAP 25, WMU 17. Three-point goals -- WAP 4, (Ewart 2, Shafer 1, Bohlen 1); WMU 2, (Townsley 2). Team fouls -- WAP 13, WMU 16. 

Louisa-Muscatine 66, Hillcrest Academy 23

LOUISA-MUSCATINE -- Kylee Sanders 8 4-9 20, Hailey Sanders 7 0-0 14, Hanna McConnaha 3 3-3 9, Raegan Downing 4 0-2 8, McKenna Hohenadel 3 0-0 6, Destiney Miller 2 0-0 4, Emilee Truitt 1 0-2 2, Joslin Crumly 1 0-0 2, Abbie Kinsley 0 1-2 1, Totals 29 8-19 66.

Hilcrest Academy -- Yani Gutierrez 4 2-5 11, Leah Bontragor 3 0-1 6, Sarah Miller 2 0-3 4, Ether Hughes 1 0-1 2, Meredith Blossom 0 0-0 0, Sarera Gerber 0 0-0 0, Totals 10 2-10 23.

Halftime -- L-M 44, H 6. Three-point goals -- L-M 0, H 1, (Gutierrez 1) Team fouls -- L-M 16, H 12. 

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments