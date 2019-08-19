Boys golf
Iowa City West Invitational
At Blue Top Ridge (Riverside)
Teams -- 1. Pleasant Valley 314; 2. Bettendorf 341; 3. Muscatine 349; 4. Dubuque Wahlert 351; 5. Johnston 351; 6. Des Moines Roosevelt 352; 7. Iowa City Liberty 380; 8. Burlington 391; 9. Iowa City West 398
Medalist -- Jack Roemer (PV) 68
Muscatine (349) -- Doug Custis 85, John Becker 85, James Solt 88, Grant Valiant 91, Mike Henderson 97, Alec Chartier 114
