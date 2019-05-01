Hilltop Campus Village Executive Director Scott Tunnicliff announced his office is making a limited amount of storage space available for businesses affected by the flooding.
“After being downtown near Pershing Street last evening and talking to a couple of business owners, it seems the logical and neighborly thing to do,” Tunnicliff said in a statement. “We don’t have a vast amount available, but are glad to make it available to those in need. ‘Iowa Nice’ is more than a slogan, you know.”
He’s encouraging other businesses in the Hilltop, located in central Davenport roughly between St. Ambrose University and Palmer College of Chiropractic, to offer up any space they have to their neighbors to the south in downtown Davenport.
Anyone interested in moving goods or inventory to the Hilltop office can contact Tunnicliff at 563-370-2098 or at hcvscott@gmail.com.
-Sarah Ritter
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.