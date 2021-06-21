 Skip to main content
House famous for move hits the market this week
House famous for move hits the market this week

House

 DAVID HOTLE

A  house at 1200 Iowa Ave. in Muscatine that was featured on the show Heavy Haulers is reportedly listed for sale. The Jayne House, formerly on Mulberry, was moved as part of the TLC cable television show in 2010. The city previously discussed demolishing the 100+ year old dwelling, but moving it and preserving the historical building seemed to be a better option.

