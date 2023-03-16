Arizona Rattlers (0-0) at Quad City Steamwheelers (0-0)

When: Friday, 7:05 p.m., Vibrant Arena at The Mark.

Twitter: @TJ_DA

Promotions: John Deere Night. All Deere employees can show their company identification at the Vibrant Arena box office for two free tickets to the game. To recognize Deere & Co., the Wheelers will be sporting Deere green jerseys for the game that will be auctioned off after the contest. All proceeds from the jersey auction will be donated to the River Bend Food Bank. It is also $2 beer night.

FYI: The Wheelers have teamed with corporate sponsor Metronet for a season-long promotion that could end with someone winning two tickets to a Chicago Bears home game this coming season. There will be a table set up on the concourse where fans can make predictions on that week’s IFL games – picking the winner and the final score. Weekly prizes will be up for grabs along with the Bears tickets.

Game notes: This is the start of the 15th season of the Indoor Football League. ... According to those in the QC camp, this was not the season-opener on the original schedule. At one point, QC was slated for a 2022 national title game rematch against the Northern Arizona Wranglers before that got changed. … Both teams come in with veteran rosters. QC has 14 players back from last year’s national runner-up squad. … Among those new to the team this year is kicker Chase Allbaugh, who was with Bismarck last year, a team that is on hiatus this year. … Bettendorf High School standout Raekwon Jefferson was among QC’s final cuts this year as was 2022 starting WR Isaiah Grice.

About the Rattlers: While Arizona's final roster had yet to be posted Thursday, it appears as if Arizona returns veteran QB Drew Powell. The IFL 2022 MVP threw for 2,630 yards and 53 TDs last year in leading the Rattlers to a 14-4 regular-season record last year. … Three of Powell’s top 2022 targets return this season – Braxton Haley (66 grabs, 1,030 yards, 21 TDs), Jamal Miles (63 catches, 708 yards, 13 TDs) and Isaiah Huston (31 catches, 311 yards, 6 TDs). … Miles finished with 996 return yards last year. … Last year, Arizona had eight players earn All-IFL honors. Four of them – QB Powell, WR Haley, DB Dillon Winfrey and LB/DB Davonte Merriweather – are back with the club.

-- Compiled by Tom Johnston