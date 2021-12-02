Immigrant serves up food for Afghan evacuees

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — When Ahmed Aldoori moved to Iowa from his native Iraq in 2013, the only English words he knew were "yes" and "no."

He had no family here, no friends, and remembers how difficult it was to navigate his new life. Landing a job, learning the ways of the city, and finding community were all tough.

So when resettlement agencies asked Aldoori, who came to Iowa as a refugee and now owns a food truck, if he'd prepare hot meals for Afghan evacuees arriving in Des Moines, he said "absolutely."

"It was hard at the beginning. I feel for these people," Aldoori told the Des Moines Register.

Aldoori, 32, lives in Des Moines' Merle Hay neighborhood with his wife and two children, and operates the Heisenberg Mediterranean food truck, named after Walter White's alias played by Bryan Cranston in Aldoori's favorite television show, "Breaking Bad."