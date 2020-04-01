In real time

Just because happy hour has moved from your favorite bar to your living room doesn’t mean you can’t enjoy unwinding after work with friends! The Mississippi River Distilling Company in LeClaire, among other local spots, are orchestrating Virtual Happy Hours via Facebook around 4 p.m. on weekdays: facebook.com/mrdistilling.
If your favorite bar isn’t doing the same, arrange a time to video chat with friends or family and have a drink or a cup of coffee. Just because you're social distancing doesn't mean you cannot be social virtually!
