In real time

We're asking area artists and musicians "What's your jam?" What are they listening to while they stay at home.

“I’m taking advantage of the time to listen to as many different tunes as I can while I clean up the genealogy files." Currently in the mix, he says, is “the cast albums of ‘Victor Victoria,’ ‘The Prom,’ and throwing in Peter Paul and Mary and The Partridge Family — yikes!” -- Bob Williams, Quad-City Music Guild