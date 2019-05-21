MUSCATINE — With water receding, city officials toured downtown Muscatine Monday to hear what impact the recent near-record flooding had on businesses.
"We believe that they know a lot more about what they need than we do," Mayor Diana Broderson said of the listening tour.
Broderson was joined by council members Nadine Brockert, Kelcey Brackett and Osmond Malcolm, and city communications manager Kevin Jenison. Broderson said she invited all council members, the city administrator and communications manager.
For some owners, like Melissa Osborne, flooding had little to no effect on business.
"It is what it is," she said. "I don't have any complaints."
Osborne owns and operates Creations by Oz, 110 E. 2nd St., and said the building stayed dry as the river crept up Mississippi Drive. She said some parking stalls near the riverfront were temporarily lost but truck deliveries could still be made.
Osborne also runs St. Mary Bed and Breakfast, 970 Lucas St. Out-of-town guests kept their reservations, she said, and didn't hear any complaints from customers about flooding.
The only issue she had was on 2nd Street just outside her storefront. She said what appears to be a sinkhole developed and she's afraid to park on the street. Brackett said Public Works had been notified.
Elly Lloyd, owner of Elly's Tea and Coffee, 101 W. Mississippi Drive, said "I thought we did a fine job this time," of the city's flood preparedness and response.
Elly's moved to Mississippi Drive from 2nd Street earlier this year. Lloyd said business had been slow because of the move and limited parking downtown, but the cafe had an "off-the-chart day" recently.
After experiencing the flooding, Brad Bark suggested the city use of muscle walls for future flooding events. The walls are large plastic containers that are filled with water and only require one sandbag placed every five feet. Bark said he built the wall mid-flooding at his building on 2nd Street, but had he put it up sooner, he wouldn't have had to sandbag.
"The less sand we have to clean up the better," Brackett said.
Another business owner the group met with has had trouble recovering from flooding. Brad Kisner, owner of Avenue Subs, 113 Iowa Ave., said water is still an issue after the weekend rain. He said it was difficult for him to reach someone from the city to get sandbags before river flooding. He said he called shortly after business hours and no one was available. An after-hours help line was suggested.
After water was in the basement, Kisner said, he was told city staff wouldn't go into the building to help with flooding. He said he was frustrated because while he was dealing with the situation he didn't see a lot of support from the city.
"All I want to know, is if somebody across the street isn't having a problem," said Kisner, "why are we?"
Brackett said the group encourages the public to reach out with any additional feedback. And Broderson added the city wants downtown businesses to be successful and will work to provide assistance.
"It's important for people to know that we're listening," Malcolm said.
Mississippi Drive and 2nd Street reopened Monday afternoon. Jenison said hopefully by Memorial Day parking along the riverfront will be available again.
Broderson said the group didn't have all the answers, but they would work to find them.
"We need to feel like we're all in this together," she said.
