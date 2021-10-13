Indians' Griffin verbally commits to Upper Iowa basketball

But his junior basketball season further established him as a premier player in Class 1A. His effort made him a second team all-state selection, as well as being named the Muscatine Journal’s Player of the Year for the 2020-21 season.

He averaged 17.6 points per game, 8.2 assists and just over seven rebounds per game last season.

It also helps to know people.

"I know some people up there already, and the basketball coaches were all really nice," Griffin said. "It just felt really good."

Now with the decision behind him, Griffin can focus not only on a Wapello football team that is 5-2 and fresh off solidifying a spot in the Class A playoffs, but the senior can also play the upcoming basketball season without having to worry about the recruiting process anymore.

"We've had a lot of kids (at Wapello) go on to play in college in just about every spot," he said. "It's cool to be able to be a part of that. Coach (Ken) Spielbauer and coach (Todd) Parsons put a lot into our programs. We're just there trying to take it all in and work hard.

"It does feel kind of nice having (the decision) done with. I can just go out and play now, just have fun ... We're going to see if we can get another conference championship and hopefully make a run at the state tournament."

