Boys rankings

Class 4A

1. Dowling Catholic; 2. Pleasant Valley; 3. Dubuque Hempstead; 4. Cedar Rapids Washington; 5. Cedar Rapids Prairie; 6. Cedar Rapids Kennedy; 7. Ames; 8. Southeast Polk; 9. Cedar Falls; 10. Johnston; 11. West Des Moines Valley; 12. Iowa City West; 13. Ankeny; 14. Waukee; 15. Ankeny Centennial

Class 3A

1. Clear Creek Amana; 2. Gilbert; 3. Carlisle; 4. Pella; 5. Marion; 6. Dallas Center-Grimes; 7. Dubuque Wahlert; 8. Decorah; 9. Humboldt; 10. MOC-Floyd Valley; 11. Glenwood; 12. Center Point-Urbana; 13. Atlantic; 14. ADM (Adel); 15. LeMars

Class 2A

1. Tipton; 2. Bellevue; 3. Central Lyon/George-Little Rock; 4. Monticello; 5. Albia; 6. South Hardin; 7. Davis County; 8. Camanche; 9. Okoboji; 10. Des Moines Christian; 11. Sioux Center; 12. Unity Christian; 13. Roland-Story; 14. Grundy Center/Gladbrook-Reinbeck; 15. Williamsburg

Class 1A

1. Madrid; 2. Calamus-Wheatland; 3. Maquoketa Valley; 4. Nodaway Valley; 5. Earlham; 6. South Winneshiek; 7. Pekin; 8. BCLUW; 9. Council Bluffs St. Albert; 10. Woodward Academy; 11. Mason City Newman; 12. Denver; 13. Trinity Christian; 14. Ogden; 15. Durant

Girls rankings

Class 4A

1. Johnston; 2. Southeast Polk; 3. Waukee; 4. West Des Moines Valley; 5. Dubuque Senior; 6. Dubuque Hempstead; 7. Pleasant Valley; 8. Cedar Rapids Prairie; 9. Urbandale; 10. Des Moines Roosevelt; 11. Linn-Mar; 12. Cedar Rapids Kennedy; 13. Iowa City West; 14. Ankeny Centennial; 15. Dowling Catholic

Class 3A

1. Dubuque Wahlert; 2. Dallas Center-Grimes; 3. Ballard; 4. Pella; 5. Atlantic; 6. Grinnell; 7. Harlan; 8. Decorah; 9. Solon; 10. Glenwood; 11. North Polk; 12. Charles City; 13. Norwalk; 14. Sioux City Heelan; 15. Spencer

Class 2A

1. Williamsburg; 2. Mid-Prairie; 3. KC-WP; 4. Jesup; 5. Panorma; 6. Danville; 7. Unity Christian; 8. Waukon; 9. Dike-New Hartford; 10. Albia; 11. Cherokee; 12. Shenandoah; 13. Monticello; 14. Crestwood; 15. Central City-Springville

Class 1A

1. Logan-Magnolia; 2. Hudson; 3. Iowa City Regina; 4. Kee High; 5. Denver; 6. Earlham; 7. Starmont; 8. Pekin; 9. Bellevue Marquette; 10. North Linn; 11. Tri-Center; 12. East Marshall; 13. Fort Dodge St. Edmond; 14. Ridge View; 15. Adair-Casey/Guthrie Center

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments