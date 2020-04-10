Iowa orders hospitals to address shortage of protective gear

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

JOHNSTON — Health care providers facing a shortage of personal protective equipment must extend the use of their face masks, use washable gowns and shorten hospital stays for some coronavirus patients, the Iowa Department of Public Health said Friday.

The agency directed hospitals to take extraordinary steps to conserve limited supplies of critical masks, gowns, shields, goggles and respirators.

"We understand the issuance of this order may be unsettling, but due to the global shortage of PPE supply, we have determined that now is the time to take this action," the department's deputy director, Sarah Reisetter, said at a news conference.

Gov. Kim Reynolds said the state's requests for equipment from the now-depleted national stockpile have been delayed and that state and local agencies and providers have struggled to procure adequate supplies.

The order came as the number of people with the coronavirus in Iowa jumped by 118 to nearly 1,400 on Friday. About 20% of those infections have been among health care workers, the testing of whom is prioritized because of the limited number of tests available.

Advocates for health care workers said they were alarmed by the shortage, which comes about two or three weeks before Iowa's COVID-19 caseload is expected to peak.