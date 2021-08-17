Iowa redistricting maps unlikely to meet Sept. 1 constitutional deadline

Iowa lawmakers and the public will get their first look at the Legislative Services Agency’s new redistricting map Sept. 16.

That’s just 35 days from Aug. 12, when the agency received the Census Bureau data it uses to redraw the 50 Senate and 100 House districts to conform to changes in Iowa’s population over the past 10 years. Ten years ago, it was 49 days before lawmakers received a map, LSA senior legal counsel Ed Cook told the Temporary Redistricting Advisory Commission on Tuesday.

The commission must hold three public hearings and submit recommendations to the Legislature. Lawmakers must wait at least three days before voting on the plan.

“We’re pretty much at the starting point,” Cook told the five commission members. “Suffice it to say it's not as simple as pushing the magic redistricting button on the computer.”

Not only is there no magic redistricting button, but the timeline Cook described does not comply with the constitutional requirement for the Legislature to approve a plan by Sept. 1 and for the plan to be enacted by Sept. 15.