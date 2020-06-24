Iowa River bridge to be completed soon

The two engineers also reported on several continuing secondary road projects in the county, including bridge replacements on S Avenue and 65th Street, a drainage project near Fredonia and other work.

The supervisors also approved three applications that will allow two utility companies to construct power equipment on county rights of way as well as a 20-year contract that will allow the Iowa Communications Network (ICN) to install a fiber optics cable on the new Wapello bridge.

Initially the latter request had been denied by the supervisors because of the county’s prior experience with Windstream Communications failing to remove a cable from the old bridge.

That failure eventually led to a several-month delay in constructing the new bridge.

However, ICN officials later met with the board and advised them on the need for the cable to serve a new communications tower that was installed at the Louisa County Complex.

The officials also indicated the county would be able to run feeders off the cable to serve the county annex and courthouse.

Other action taken by the board on Tuesday included:

• Approval of fireworks permits for Tim Dunbar, Terry Hocke and Brian and Tammy Hayes.