Iowa school reopening plan doesn't require masks, distancing

Iowa had an additional 462 positive cases on Thursday for a total of 27,062 total positive cases and four additional deaths bringing the state total to 694.

Reynolds noted however that some trends including hospitalizations, deaths and nursing home outbreaks are declining.

The school opening guidance was posted on the department's website on Thursday in preparation for beginning the school year, which for most schools occurs in mid- or late-August.

It calls for staff or students who are sick to remain home but doesn't require temperature checks or any other health screen before entry to schools, saying it's not a CDC recommendation "because one symptom is not necessarily indicative of communicable disease."

"Requiring face coverings for all staff and students is not recommended," the guidance said, noting that schools should allow staff and students to use personal face coverings if they choose. Students should be taught not to criticize the use or non-use of facial coverings, according to the guidance.

Schools should provide appropriate personal protective equipment and training for employees who have a medium- to high-risk of exposure or as determined by their job-related task, the advisory said.