Position: Defensive end

Hometown: Lena, Illinois

High school: Lena-Winslow

Height: 6-foot-2

Weight: 270 pounds

Rivals rating: Three stars

247Sports rating: Three stars

Committed: Nov. 1, 2018

Other power-five offers: Northwestern

Primary recruiter: Kelvin Bell

