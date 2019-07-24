Age: 21

Home: Kenya

Career: Four top-six finishes in U.S. road races last year.

This year: Second in Utica Boilermaker 15k and Rite Aid Cleveland 10k; fourth in Lilac Bloomsday 12k and BAA 10k; fifth in Crescent City Classic 10k; ninth in Cherry Blossom 10-miler.

At Bix: First appearance.

