Age: 29
Home: Kenya
Career: Winner of Philadelphia Half-marathon and Columbus Half-marathon last year.
This year: Second in Rite Aid Cleveland 10k; fourth in Cotton Row Run 10k; fifth in Crazy 8s 8K and BAA 10k; sixth in Cooper River Bridge 10k; ninth in Lilac Bloomsday 12k, Healthy Kidney 10k and Houston Half-marathon.
At Bix: First appearance.
