January 2, 1938—July 20, 2023
ILLINOIS CITY—Janet Bryant, 85, of Illinois City, Illinois died Thursday, July 20, 2023 at Genesis Medical Center, Aledo from injuries received in an automobile accident.
Visitation is Wednesday, July 26 from 5-7 p.m. at Dennison Funeral Home, Aledo. Funeral services are 10 a.m. Thursday, July 27 at First Christian Church, Keithsburg. Burial will be in Greenmound Cemetery, Keithsburg. Memorials may be left for Illinois City Fire department or First Christian Church.
Janet Lenore was born January 2, 1938 in Monmouth, Illinois, the daughter of dale Eugene and Lillian Frances Kemp McCaw. She graduated from Keithsburg High School in 1956. On June 1, 1957, she married Fred l. Bryant in Keithsburg. They were married until his passing on July 3, 2013. Janet had worked at Hutting Manufacturing in Muscatine. She was a devoted wife and mother as well as tending to the farm and chores. Janet and Fred had a deep love of horses, they were avid trail riders venturing on many rides over the years in Missouri, Colorado, South Dakota, and Wyoming. She was a lifetime member of Illinois City Saddle Club, where she served as an officer for many years. Janet enjoyed playing cards, working jigsaw puzzles, reading, and travelling. She was a member of Keithsburg First Christian Church.
Those left to cherish her memory are her children: Roy Bryant of aurora, Colorado and Jacquelin Bryant of Cameron, Illinois; sister: Ellen Woodall of aurora, Colorado; as well as two nieces and a nephew. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, infant sister, and brother: Alden McCaw.
