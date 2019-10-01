"Jaws"– Don’t think Steven Spielberg’s classic movie of a giant shark terrorizing the waters of a Massachusetts island isn’t a horror movie. Try watching the “we’re going to need a bigger boat” scene for the first time without jumping out of your seat. During the filming the giant mechanical “shark” worked very poorly, which forced Spielberg to hold off the reveal of the shark for most of the movie and just build suspense. A masterpiece of filmmaking.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments