Position: Linebacker

Hometown: Indianapolis, Indiana

High school: Brebeuf Jesuit

Height: 6-foot

Weight: 209 pounds

Rivals rating: Three stars

247Sports rating: Three stars

Committed: June 23, 2019

Other power-five offers: None reported

Primary recruiter: Kelvin Bell

