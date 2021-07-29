If you are interested in adopting him, please fill out an application, using the link below. Please specify which dog... View on PetFinder
MUSCATINE – After being arrested in Polk County for giving officers two false names, Dayton Earl Michael Elliott was extradited to Muscatine C…
MUSCATINE — Growing up in Muscatine, Joe Hammen only had two dreams: to play for the St. Louis Cardinals and to be a sports broadcaster. After…
MUSCATINE – Three Muscatine businesses will get a $25,000 small business forgivable loan as part of the city’s new Small Business Forgivable L…
WEST LIBERTY — On Wednesday night, the Muscatine County Fairgrounds welcomed four young ladies to the stage of this year’s fair queen contest.
MUSCATINE – When Dr. Mark Hansen began working for Family Eye Center in Muscatine back in 1981, it was both the start of his career as an opto…
MUSCATINE — As a cool breeze blew off the Mississippi River to lower the 88 degree temperature along the riverfront, Mike Snook waited for a w…
MUSCATINE – With the temperature soaring and the coolness on the waters of the Mississippi River calling, Jake Wishau of Racine, Wis., made a …
MUSCATINE — While director of operations and co-owner Josh Sargent acknowledges The Pointy End Picks and Pawn is a pawn shop, he says he only …
"For him to reach out and do that, I don't even have the words. I wish I could just give him a hug," said the mother of one of the victims.
DeWitt is hosting its first overnight stop in the 48-year history of the Register’s Annual Great Bike Ride Across Iowa. The night of July 30, the town will quadruple in size for the bike tour’s last overnight stop with entertainment, food, and drinks planned throughout the day.
