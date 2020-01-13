  • Beginning on day one of his presidency, Biden vows to sign a series of executive orders to ensure a 100% clean energy economy and net-zero emissions no later than 2050. 
  • Enter the United States back into the Paris Climate Agreement
  • Support the Green New Deal
  • Invest in a clean energy future and environmental justice, paid for by rolling back the Trump tax incentives that enrich corporations at the expense of American jobs and the environment

 

