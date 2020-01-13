- Beginning on day one of his presidency, Biden vows to sign a series of executive orders to ensure a 100% clean energy economy and net-zero emissions no later than 2050.
- Enter the United States back into the Paris Climate Agreement
- Support the Green New Deal
- Invest in a clean energy future and environmental justice, paid for by rolling back the Trump tax incentives that enrich corporations at the expense of American jobs and the environment
Joe Biden
jengel-at-qctimes-dot-com
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Most Popular
-
Muscatine cancels spring clean up week. It will use yearlong pick-ups instead
-
Local filmmaker and Smithsonian Magazine writer bring new light to an old story
-
Muscatine's Family Video store to close later this month; Dollar General to move in
-
John H. Doak
-
Zabiyah Noel is Baby New Year 2020 in Muscatine
Print Ads
Finance
Finance
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.